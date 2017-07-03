Trump the Ganef

Ganef: Thief. Dishonest person. Scoundrel. Crook. Swindler. Con man. Unscrupulous. Untrustworthy. This Yiddish insult was the one my immigrant grandfather hurled at the wrestling villains back in the sixties. No matter how many times we told Grandpa Krut that wrestling was “fake news,” he insisted we were wrong.

Here are a few of the names of bad guys he loved to hate that I remember: Abdullah the Butcher, Jake the Snake, Gorgeous George, The Sheik, Killer Kowalski, Dick the Bruiser, and near the end of my grandfather’s life, Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

I’m sure if my grandfather were alive now and watched Trump’s ridiculous Twitter take down of CNN on @realdonaldtrump, he would have applied that ganef label to our 45th president. He always loved to root for the underdog and shake his fist at the villains. Perhaps these fake mean wrestlers represented the real-life bullies that shaped his life growing up in the small shtetel of Novo Alexandraska, Lithuania.

My grandfather, Philip Krut, was the second of four siblings. When his mother died, his father remarried and added up to eight half-siblings to the impoverished household. My grandfather was never sure of who these younger half-sibs were because he was sent away at age ten to be a tailor’s apprentice for an uncle in Riga. Fear of pogroms and a twenty-year conscription into the Russian army (often a death sentence for a Jew) drove him to emigrate to the United States in August of 1912 at age nineteen. Luckily for him, the doors were open for immigrants at that time.

Ironically, one of the last villains he loved to hate was a man who also went from the reality television of his time to public office, Jesse "The Body" Ventura. Ventura’s shtick was to portray a bully beach bodybuilder. He was one of the bad guys whose motto was, "Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat!"

Amazingly, Ventura, was elected governor of Minnesota in 1998 by running as a third-party candidate and narrowly defeating the Democrat and Republican candidates by winning 37 percent of the vote. He inherited a $4 billion surplus, but left office with the state facing a $4.5 billion deficit. He had a hard time getting along with lawmakers and lacked patience with the day-to-day process of governing. Near the end of his tenure in 2003, he had lost interest in being governor and often stayed at home and lashed out at his critics.

Sound familiar? I’m sure my grandfather shook his fist at the ganef Jesse Ventura back in the day. Trump’s wrestling tweet, in which he played the heavy slamming CNN to the ground, took me back to the times Grandpa Krut was so angry with the villains who threw the good guys to the mat.

As an ironic aside, guess what Ventura is doing these days? Jesse Ventura won a defamation lawsuit against the late Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, taking $1.845 million from his widow. But in the process, he damaged his reputation. CNN’s Anderson Cooper stated, “I cannot believe that Jesse Ventura successfully sued the widow of fallen Navy SEAL. Has he no shame?” Ventura now works for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government-funded RT network because the RT contract he signed provides health insurance.

Maybe there is a lesson in this story for another politician who seems to have some affinity for the Russians and posts fake wrestling gifs to Twitter to intimidate and bully the media?