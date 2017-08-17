Dr. Maya Angelou eloquently stated that when people show us who they are, we should believe them, the first time. President Donald Trump has shown us repeatedly since at least the 1970s that he is a racist and brazenly admitted to it multiple times during the presidential campaign. He entered the political world on the shoulders of a racist movement, the birther movement. In addition to his racism, he has made multiple anti-Semitic, homophobic, Islamophobic, misogynistic, and anti-immigrant statements throughout his entire life, yet he occupies the White House. Seemingly emboldened by his ability to disparage all people who are not white males, President Trump has taken it upon himself to promote white supremacy and a revisionist history of The United States of America. Why can he do this? Because we let him.

When I write “we” I clearly do not mean those of us who work actively to combat racism and all other forms of intolerance. By “we” I mean the American climate that refuses to acknowledge its racist past and, moreover, acts as if it does not exist. By “we” I mean the American climate where politicians and pundits rewrite history to fit their narrative, until it no longer does. By “we” I mean a climate where we are quicker to condemn stories as “fake news” rather than engage in a real critique of the topics at hand. By “we” I mean a climate where rather than analyze tragic events like Charlottesville as a symbol of America’s foundational history of racism, we accept leaders who feign objectivity by ignorantly laying the blame on “all sides.” So yes, “we” created Trump.

As General Colin Powell said, there is a “dark vein of intolerance” coursing throughout the GOP but I would add that there is a dark vein of intolerance running through the entire country. It is the heart of what this country was built on and once again, the country is approaching cardiac arrest. President Trump is not only incapable of leading America into becoming a more tolerant society, he is actively working to make America intolerant again. He is a man with a 1950s mentality but, as the outpouring of support for the martyred Heather Heyer shows, many of us in America want to move forward to a more tolerant society. Corporations on Trump’s advisory councils are abandoning him by the hour because there is no longer a silent majority that will watch state sponsored overt white supremacy continue to flourish. More politicians are speaking up because their own constituents are demanding action. More religious leaders are speaking up, though not those on his religious councils sadly.