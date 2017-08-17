Dr. Maya Angelou eloquently stated that when people show us who they are, we should believe them, the first time. President Donald Trump has shown us repeatedly since at least the 1970s that he is a racist and brazenly admitted to it multiple times during the presidential campaign. He entered the political world on the shoulders of a racist movement, the birther movement. In addition to his racism, he has made multiple anti-Semitic, homophobic, Islamophobic, misogynistic, and anti-immigrant statements throughout his entire life, yet he occupies the White House. Seemingly emboldened by his ability to disparage all people who are not white males, President Trump has taken it upon himself to promote white supremacy and a revisionist history of The United States of America. Why can he do this? Because we let him.
When I write “we” I clearly do not mean those of us who work actively to combat racism and all other forms of intolerance. By “we” I mean the American climate that refuses to acknowledge its racist past and, moreover, acts as if it does not exist. By “we” I mean the American climate where politicians and pundits rewrite history to fit their narrative, until it no longer does. By “we” I mean a climate where we are quicker to condemn stories as “fake news” rather than engage in a real critique of the topics at hand. By “we” I mean a climate where rather than analyze tragic events like Charlottesville as a symbol of America’s foundational history of racism, we accept leaders who feign objectivity by ignorantly laying the blame on “all sides.” So yes, “we” created Trump.
President Trump not only emboldened white supremacy, he also equated confederate traitors to the nation’s founding fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. The Andrew and Stonewall Jackson loving president with racists and anti-Semites on his staff, made it a point to recognize some of the (according to him) “nice” torch-bearing, “Jews will not replace us” chanting white supremacists. He claimed to not have all the facts of what happened in Charlottesville (though he said he was following closely) but somehow learned that the white supremacist organizers had a permit to assemble. What more can we expect from a president who (among many other issues) denied black people housing, called for the execution of black and brown boys, said he preferred Jewish people counting his money over black people, and said a Mexican-American judge could not be fair to him?
As General Colin Powell said, there is a “dark vein of intolerance” coursing throughout the GOP but I would add that there is a dark vein of intolerance running through the entire country. It is the heart of what this country was built on and once again, the country is approaching cardiac arrest. President Trump is not only incapable of leading America into becoming a more tolerant society, he is actively working to make America intolerant again. He is a man with a 1950s mentality but, as the outpouring of support for the martyred Heather Heyer shows, many of us in America want to move forward to a more tolerant society. Corporations on Trump’s advisory councils are abandoning him by the hour because there is no longer a silent majority that will watch state sponsored overt white supremacy continue to flourish. More politicians are speaking up because their own constituents are demanding action. More religious leaders are speaking up, though not those on his religious councils sadly.
President Trump as a private citizen in 1989 said that “Maybe hate is what we need if we’re going to get something done.” This was his response to questions about why he was so passionate about calling for the execution of five black and brown teenagers who were accused of raping a white woman in Central Park. Even after it was found that they were innocent, Trump did not recognize he was wrong. Hate inhabits the heart of President Trump. That “something” clearly means suppressing the advancement of those who do not represent his apparent notion of a master race. Coupled with his overt racism, he is a powerful force against those of us working to make this country as good as its promise. He has drawn his red line next to those who betrayed this country. We resisted then and we must continue to resist now.
