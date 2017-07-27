Trump Threatens State of Alaska Over Obamacare Vote

The Trump administration is threatening to punish the entire state of Alaska over Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski’s “no” vote on the Obamacare repeal.

Following the vote, Trump took to Twitter to blast Murkowski, tweeting “Senator Lisa Murkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!”

But the online shaming apparently wasn’t enough for Trump. Alaska Dispatch News is reporting that Murkowski, and fellow Alaskan Senator Dan Sullivan, received a call from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who told them that the state’s future was now “under consideration.”

Sullivan said Zinke had a "troubling message” for Alaska, and that “ I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said that Zinke was clear that the call was in direct response to the “no” vote Murkowski cast on the motion to proceed with debate on the health care legislation.

This is essentially extortion. This is what the mob does. “Oh, nice state you got here. would be a shame if something were to happen to it.”

We all know that this kind of back room, quid pro quo shenanigans has been going on in DC for years. But this seems particularly egregious and slimy even for DC’s standards.

The Trump administration is trying to force a U.S. senator to vote for legislation she feels will harm her constituents by threatening to collectively punish the people of that state.

What they’re basically saying is, “if you don't screw your residents by voting to repeal Obamacare, we'll screw them even worse anyway.”

This is really just the lowliest of low tactics being deployed by an increasingly desperate administration.