Trump to Address the North Korean Threat at United Nations

President Trump will define American foreign policy to the world in his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. The world is always interested in what the strongest nation’s leader has to say. This speech will be both one of the most important speeches an American president has made before the United Nations, and one that is likely to be viewed with skepticism by many foreign governments. The increasingly dangerous North Korean nuclear threat will be front and center.

Diplomacy has been said to be coming to an end by both Secretary of State Tillerson and United Nations ambassador Nikki Halley. United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said she has to no problem kicking the North Korean problem to National Security Advisor General McMaster. General McMaster said, “There is a military option.” Secretary Tillerson has pronounced the end to “strategic patience” with North Korea. The UN Security Council has passed sanctions. Not surprisingly to no effect. North Korea has continued to test ICBM’s that can reach Japan , exploded what was likely a hydrogen bomb and made it clear it will continue to develop its nuclear program.

President Trump will repeat the end to “strategic patience” ,and in effect tell the world that the United States will use military force if North Korea does not give up its nuclear capacity. No matter how well written President Trump’s speech is, it is likely to be viewed with skepticism.The general skepticism will come from the President’s credibility problem and the horrible consequences of any military option. President Trump has flipped flopped on many issues, contradicted himself, and contradicted members of his cabinet on a disturbingly constant basis. While there are military options all of them are catastrophic. All military options contain the possibility of hundred of thousands of South Korea’s dying. Perhaps most importantly North Korea and other world leader know what has happened to countries that have given up their nuclear ambitions in exchange for promises from the United States.

Both Libya and the Ukraine paid a terrible price for their giving up nuclear weapons. Libyan dictator Qaddafi give up his nuclear program in order to be reintegrated into the global economy. Then a few years latter NATO began to enforce a no fly zone protecting Libyan rebels. Which led to Qaddafi’s downfall. There is little doubt that NATO would not have protected Libyan rebels if Qaddafi had possessed nuclear weapons. Kim Jong-un will not be bribed by economics, as Qaddafi was, if he believes it means his regime could be overthrown. In a similar manner the Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons in exchange for security assurances against use of force against its territory. There is little doubt that eastern Ukraine would not have been invaded if they had nuclear weapons.