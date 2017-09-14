Trump Took Ten Minutes, Four Seconds To Shatter The Dreams Of Young Immigrants

By Kica Matos

Ten minutes and four seconds. That is all it took for the Trump administration to shatter the lives and dreams of 800,000 young immigrants by pronouncing the end of the DACA program.

Lacking the courage to make the announcement himself, Trump instead left it to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a former Senator known for his extreme anti-immigrant views. The video is sickening to watch. Not only for its bold faced lies, but also because of the slurs he flung at DREAMers, referring to them as “illegal aliens,” language usually found in white supremacist websites. A White House “talking points” document that shortly followed urged DREAMers to “prepare for and arrange [your] departure from the United States.”

The epic national smackdown that followed the announcement took the administration by surprise. CEOs spoke out, as did leaders of well-known tech companies Apple, Google and Facebook. Outraged Americans from all walks of life joined the chorus, with public opinion polls affirming the overwhelming support that there is for DREAMers. In no time, Trump was trying to mitigate the damage with tweets while members of Congress began to scramble to move forward on legislation.

On the day of the announcement, 28 impacted DREAMers from nine states began a four day, water-only fast in Washington, D.C. to protest the decision. They met with members of Congress, grilling them on their strategy and securing commitments to advance legislation. They shared their stories with visitors and members of the media. They strategized with fellow DREAMers to engage in edgy actions in protest of the administration. And on Friday, as they closed out the fast, they pledged to return to their home towns and dedicate their lives to fighting for their freedom and that of the remaining 11 million undocumented immigrants whose lives are now filled with uncertainty and fear.

Among those fasting was Isaac, a 28 year old from Connecticut who came to the U.S. when he was 13. As a high school student, Isaac balanced schoolwork with his commitment to activism, fighting on behalf of himself and his mother. Now a student at the City University of New York and a part time employee at the New York City Department of Education, he shared that “I grew up here, went to school here. This is the only country I know.”

Karen, a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, tearfully shared in a heartbreaking video what will happen to her. “I’m going to be sent back to a country I’ve never been to. And I’m going to lose every opportunity that I have, or that I have had. I’m a business owner, I’m a junior in college. I should be studying for my test tomorrow but I’m missing it to be here. And so I’m putting everything on the line because if I don’t create a dialogue no one is going to help me.”

Jasmine Nazarett/Center for Community Change Action DREAMers fast to call attention to the need for a DACA status.

Unless we act, the fate of DREAMers will be determined in six months when the program ends. As negotiations move forward, it will be up to our champions in the House and Senate to exercise leadership and courage to ensure the passage of DREAM Act legislation that is “clean” and not tethered to enforcement. To date, neither of these qualities are in evidence among the Democratic leadership, who are moving towards a deal that would use DREAMers as a bargaining chip to advance yet more immigration enforcement measures. According to Senator Schumer, during a recent meeting with Trump, he, and Minority Speaker Pelosi “all agreed on a framework to pass DACA protections and additional border security measures, excluding a border wall.”

To that we say, “Hell no.” Enough with enforcement, enough with family separation. We must fight with all of our might for the protection and safety of our immigrant communities.

This moment is a defining one for Americans and will shed light on who we are and what we stand for. Will we follow the mandate of an administration that ascribes little value to the lives of immigrants and people of color? Or will we rise up and fight back, forcing Congress to do its job and pass clean legislation?

May history reflect that we chose the right path.