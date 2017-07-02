Trump Totally Ignored Pride Month, Shocker.

Donald Trump broke the eight year tradition of recognizing Pride Month. Let’s pretend to be shocked, shall we? Despite voicing his support for the LGBTQ+ community towards the end of his campaign, 45 did nothing of the sort to recognize the LGBTQ+ community.

It seems odd, doesn’t it? On July 21, 2016, Trump became the first Republican Nominee to mention the LGBTQ+ community in his speech during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in 2016. Trump brought attention to the tragic Pulse Night Club Shooting which happened just a few weeks prior to the RNC.

“Only weeks ago, in Orlando, Florida, 49 wonderful Americans were savagely murdered by an Islamic terrorist. This time, the terrorist targeted our LGBTQ community. No good. We are going to stop it. As your President, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology, believe me. And I have to say as a Republican it is so nice to hear you cheering for what I just said. Thank you.” -Donald Trump, RNC 2016

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images The White House was glowing with rainbow colored lights on June 26, 2015. The historic day where the Supreme Court issued a ruling that provided same sex couples the right to marry.

Pride Month is still a fairly new concept for the White House, Former President Bill Clinton, started the tradition by being the first president to recognize June as Pride Month. Unfortunately, the festivities of Pride Month did not carry over and were ignored during the W. Bush Administration. However, Former President Barack Obama recognized Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community throughout all eight years of his term.

Since he joined Twitter in 2009, Trump only tweeted support for the LGBTQ+ community once, and it was to also take a jab at the Clinton Campaign.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

While Trump remained in his office tweeting embarrassing insults to morning show hosts, First Daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted her love for the LGBTQ+ community on the first day of June.

Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

But hey, don’t worry! Trump really does care for important things in our world. In just under six months of his presidency, Trump has acknowledged the following:

National African American History Month

American Heart Month

Women's History Month

Irish-American Heritage Month

American Red Cross Month

National Consumer Protection Week

National Poison Prevention Week

National Agriculture Day

Greek Independence Day: A National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy

National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

National Child Abuse Prevention Month

National Donate Life Month

National Financial Capability Month

Cancer Control Month

World Autism Awareness Day

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day

Education and Sharing Day

Pan American Day

Pan American Week

National Park Week

National Volunteer Week

Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust

Loyalty Day

National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

National Charter Schools Week

Small Business Week

Older Americans Month

Jewish American Heritage Month

National Foster Care Month

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Law Day, USA

National Mental Health Awareness Month

National Day of Prayer

Earth Day

Armenian Remembrance Day 2017

National Hurricane Preparedness Week

Public Service Recognition Week

Military Spouse Day

National Defense Transportation Day

National Transportation Week

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Women’s Health Week

Peace Officers Memorial Day

Police Week

National Maritime Day

National Safe Boating Week

Emergency Medical Services Week

World Trade Week

Third Saturday of Each May as Armed Forces Day

Memorial Day, Day of Prayer for Permanent Peace

Cuban Independence Day

Ramadan

National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

African-American Music Appreciation Month

Great Outdoors Month

National Ocean Month

National Homeownership Month

National Flag Day

National Flag Week

National Cancer Survivors Day

Men’s Health Wee

Father’s Day

Juneteenth

Eid al-Fitr

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

National HIV Testing Day

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day