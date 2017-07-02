Trump Totally Ignored Pride Month, Shocker.

Donald Trump broke the eight year tradition of recognizing Pride Month. Let’s pretend to be shocked, shall we? Despite voicing his support for the LGBTQ+ community towards the end of his campaign, 45 did nothing of the sort to recognize the LGBTQ+ community.
It seems odd, doesn’t it? On July 21, 2016, Trump became the first Republican Nominee to mention the LGBTQ+ community in his speech during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in 2016. Trump brought attention to the tragic Pulse Night Club Shooting which happened just a few weeks prior to the RNC.
“Only weeks ago, in Orlando, Florida, 49 wonderful Americans were savagely murdered by an Islamic terrorist. This time, the terrorist targeted our LGBTQ community. No good. We are going to stop it. As your President, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology, believe me. And I have to say as a Republican it is so nice to hear you cheering for what I just said. Thank you.” -Donald Trump, RNC 2016
Pride Month is still a fairly new concept for the White House, Former President Bill Clinton, started the tradition by being the first president to recognize June as Pride Month. Unfortunately, the festivities of Pride Month did not carry over and were ignored during the W. Bush Administration. However, Former President Barack Obama recognized Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community throughout all eight years of his term.
Since he joined Twitter in 2009, Trump only tweeted support for the LGBTQ+ community once, and it was to also take a jab at the Clinton Campaign.
While Trump remained in his office tweeting embarrassing insults to morning show hosts, First Daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted her love for the LGBTQ+ community on the first day of June.
But hey, don’t worry! Trump really does care for important things in our world. In just under six months of his presidency, Trump has acknowledged the following:
- National African American History Month
- American Heart Month
- Women's History Month
- Irish-American Heritage Month
- American Red Cross Month
- National Consumer Protection Week
- National Poison Prevention Week
- National Agriculture Day
- Greek Independence Day: A National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy
- National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
- National Child Abuse Prevention Month
- National Donate Life Month
- National Financial Capability Month
- Cancer Control Month
- World Autism Awareness Day
- National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
- National Financial Capability Month
- National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day
- Education and Sharing Day
- Pan American Day
- Pan American Week
- National Park Week
- National Volunteer Week
- Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust
- Loyalty Day
- National Physical Fitness and Sports Month
- National Charter Schools Week
- Small Business Week
- Older Americans Month
- Jewish American Heritage Month
- National Foster Care Month
- Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
- Law Day, USA
- National Mental Health Awareness Month
- National Day of Prayer
- Earth Day
- Armenian Remembrance Day 2017
- National Hurricane Preparedness Week
- Public Service Recognition Week
- Military Spouse Day
- National Defense Transportation Day
- National Transportation Week
- Cinco de Mayo
- Mother’s Day
- Women’s Health Week
- Peace Officers Memorial Day
- Police Week
- National Maritime Day
- National Safe Boating Week
- Emergency Medical Services Week
- World Trade Week
- Third Saturday of Each May as Armed Forces Day
- Memorial Day, Day of Prayer for Permanent Peace
- Cuban Independence Day
- Ramadan
- National Caribbean-American Heritage Month
- African-American Music Appreciation Month
- Great Outdoors Month
- National Ocean Month
- National Homeownership Month
- National Flag Day
- National Flag Week
- National Cancer Survivors Day
- Men’s Health Wee
- Father’s Day
- Juneteenth
- Eid al-Fitr
- International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
- National HIV Testing Day
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day
It’s no Pride Month, but at least National Park Week got its time to shine.
CONVERSATIONS