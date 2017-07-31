Trump Tweet Inspires Attacks Against Transgender People

Some Colorado Republicans posted bigoted, mocking, and hateful messages on Facebook this week in response to Trump’s tweet saying he’ll ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

El Paso County GOP Vice Chair Joshua Hosler thanked Trump for ending “social experiments” in the military, even though, as U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) has said, allowing transgender people to serve has nothing to do with any social experiment.

“America needs a military comprised of patriots willing to sacrifice for this country,” Buck told The Denver Post. “Any American who is physically and emotionally qualified should be allowed to serve.”

Reached Friday by phone, Hosler told me his Facebook post speaks for itself.

On Facebook, former State Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt wrote, “Thank God for sanity,” adding that Trump is the “most sane person in Washington.”

Tanne Blackburn, Chair of the Douglas County Republican Party, shared a Facebook meme with the statement, “Transgendered people want to be accepted for who they are, yet they weren’t able to accept themselves for who they were?”

Joseph Neville, the son of State Sen. Tim Neville (R-Littleton), liked a Facebook meme depicting a photo of Michelle Obama with, “Trump Just Banned Me From Joining the Military.” The meme was spotlighted on Twitter by Charles Buchanan.