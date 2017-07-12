Twitter Rolls Eyes At Trump's Claim He Has 'Very Little Time' For TV

On Wednesday, amidst bombshell news involving Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer, Trump tweeted about the White House’s current priorities and his “very little time” for television:

The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V.

It’s a bit inaccurate for Trump to say the White House is “functioning perfectly” amidst the latest Russia developments, the drama surrounding his children/in-laws’ actions, and his persistent attacks on the media. Also, he has no public events on his schedule this week ― which doesn’t bolster the idea that he is focused on “many things.”