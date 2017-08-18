Trump tweets while the world burns

This is your Friday quiz, kids. While the world continues to spin out of control, what do you suppose Trump was doing for most of yesterday morning?

Eating junk food Playing golf Tweeting Talking to his lawyers All of the above

The correct answer is (c). Well, to be honest, the correct answer may be (e), but this is an assumption. What we know, based on the evidence, is that from about 6:15 a.m. to about 9:15 a.m. East Coast time, Trump shot out eight tweets.

What were they about? Issues of national security, such as war, climate change, the threat of domestic nazis? Nah, nothing that heavy. Here’s the breakdown: 3 tweets on Confederate statues; a boast about “job numbers”; an attack on “Flake Jeff Flake”; an attack on “fake news”; and a two-tweet attack on Lindsay Graham.

Nice to know that POTUS is on the job!

It’s common for people to observe what a thin skin Trump has, but I like the thought that Trump gets all crazy-pissed off when he’s under attack. He’s spent his entire life pushing “little people” around, with no one ever standing up to him, and now he’s finally getting his come-uppance. This is known, in India, as the immortal law of karma, and it has its counterpart in the western Bible: “Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”

I understand this universal truth. You understand it. Normal people understand that we can’t go around harassing, insulting and bullying people without some kind of blow back. So we check ourselves. That’s not to say we don’t think uncharitable thoughts from time to time. But we don’t express them publicly, or act on them, because there’s a part of our minds—call it conscience or superego—that warns us when we’re indulging in bad thinking.

Lincoln understood this, too, which is why he referred to “the better angels of our nature” in his first inaugural, as he tried to sway the nation away from the imminent Civil War.

Lincoln’s words were so eloquent:

We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.

They came from a place deep within him, of anguish, fervent belief in God, intense love for the Union, a great heart, and sadness. Every American, indeed every peace-loving person in the world who reflects on Lincoln tunes into those sentiments, which is why Abraham Lincoln has become a universal symbol of human greatness.

Compare Lincoln’s heartfelt words with Trump’s lie last weekend when he read his scripted drivel about “love and affection.” Nobody in the world believes that Trump has love and affection for anyone, beyond his family, or that he will ever be capable of love and affection as he grows older and senile. Nobody believes that Trump’s heart, or what’s left of it, is filled with anything except resentment and fury. Honestly, to know that Trump sits in the same White House as Lincoln is such an affront, one can’t even express the disgust.

Well, we all get worked up over this stuff, and here I am, sending my blood pressure through the roof. Time to calm down, take a deep breath, re-center. But those of us in The Resistance can take comfort knowing that the vast majority of Americans know Trump’s game. It took some of them a little longer to figure him out than it should have, but they got there. He’s toast. We don’t know the end game (I’m still betting on the 25th Amendment), but he could quit, or be impeached and found guilty. However it happens, he’ll be gone, and then Phase 2 starts, as his enablers—the Pences and Preibuses and Kellys and Sessionses and Chaos (as in Elaine) of the regime—are brought into the dock, to answer for their crimes.