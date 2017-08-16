COMEDY
08/16/2017 04:33 pm ET Updated 36 minutes ago

Twitter Points Out Other Times When 'Both Sides' Were Clearly Incomparable

Gather 'round and see the internet riff on Trump's latest head-scratchers.

By Elyse Wanshel

On Tuesday, many Americans were left reeling after recent remarks made by President Donald Trump in the aftermath of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

During a much-criticized press conference at New York’s Trump Tower on Tuesday, the president took back his Monday condemnation of the neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and other white supremacists who gathered in a rally in Charlottesville that later led to the death of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old woman who was marching with counter-protesters.

“You had some very bad people in that group,” Trump said, referring to protesters, before adding: “You also had some very fine people on both sides.”

The president’s words echo his initial response to Saturday’s tragedy, in which he said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides ― on many sides.” The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi site, praised his comments as “good.”

Naturally, the president’s Tuesday statement made its way on to Twitter, where users had a field day with the quote and the meaning behind it. 

Here are the best riffs on Trump’s troubling statement.

Suggest a correction
Elyse Wanshel Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Twitter Charlottesville, Virginia
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Twitter Points Out Other Times When 'Both Sides' Were Clearly Incomparable

CONVERSATIONS