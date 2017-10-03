Trump Visits Hurricane-Battered Puerto Rico After Insult Tweets

President Donald Trump landed on Puerto Rico Tuesday, almost two weeks after Hurricane Maria pummelled the island and left many of its 3.4 million residents without power, water or food.

The trip comes after Trump repeatedly bragged about his administration’s response to the disaster, blamed the U.S. territory for its debt crisis and lambasted San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz as “nasty” for criticizing the government’s sluggish relief efforts.

Trump, who visited Texas twice in the days following Hurricane Harvey and headed to Florida four days after Hurricane Irma, said last week that he delayed visiting Puerto Rico “because of the first responders, and we don’t want to disrupt the relief efforts.”

But tensions ahead of the president’s visit were high.

He ignited a feud with the island’s residents and leaders, saying they wanted “everything to be done for them” after Cruz begged for additional aid.

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he wrote on Twitter.

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

...people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Trump contends his administration has done a “great job with the almost impossible situation.” Puerto Rico, he noted, was already facing crippling debt before the storm. He said Texas and Florida were “doing great” in the aftermath of hurricanes that hit both states last month.

As he departed the White House Tuesday morning for Puerto Rico, Trump again lauded the federal response, despite the continued suffering of residents and criticism from officials like Cruz.

“I think she’s come back a long way,” Trump said of Cruz. “I think it’s now acknowledged what a great job we’ve done. In Texas and Florida, we get an A-plus. And I’ll tell you what, I think we’ve done just as good in Puerto Rico, and it’s actually a much tougher situation.”

Trump again said that “at a local level, they have to give us more help,” while praising the “incredible job” of federal officials.

“Whether it’s her or anybody else, they’re all starting to say it,” Trump said.

But conditions in Puerto Rico remain dire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has shipped millions of gallons of water and meals to Puerto Rico, but the island no longer has the infrastructure to deliver it.

Puerto Rican officials said last week that they were unable to move aid across the island without electricity and fuel. And until last week, shipments of goods to the island were restricted due to the Jones Act, a law that slaps shipping costs onto Puerto Rico. Trump on Thursday allowed a temporary exemption.

As of Monday, all 10 of Puerto Rico’s hospitals were open, and about 37 percent of people had cellphone service, according to the Department of Defense. Two Navy ships are due to arrive Tuesday with more supplies.