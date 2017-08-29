HOUSTON ― President Donald Trump on Tuesday landed in Texas, meeting with officials on the ground to assess damage from Hurricane Harvey, as residents grapple with massive flooding and persistent rainfall.

Since making landfall on Friday as a category 4 storm, Harvey has dumped more than 40 inches of rain across southern Texas and displaced tens of thousands of people, with some of the worst impacts in Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city.

The president and first lady Melania Trump are making stops in Corpus Christi, near where the storm made landfall, and in Austin ― the site of the storm’s emergency response center. Trump said he would not visit Houston in order to not disrupt rescue and recovery efforts with the complicated logistics of a presidential visit.

“The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn’t disrupt any of the recovery efforts that are still ongoing, which is the reason for the locations we are going here today,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president’s trip presents his administration with a major test, as the storm and its aftermath are perhaps the first crisis that was not of Trump’s own making.

Trump received criticism for callously responding to the storm, releasing a barrage of other news as the hurricane made landfall on Friday evening, and posting a stream of unrelated tweets throughout the weekend.

The tweets that did mention his monitoring of Harvey’s progression often read as self-congratulatory. He appeared to be awestruck by the “historic” and “record breaking” storm, lauded authorities’ “all out effort,” which he said was “going well!” and celebrated the “spirit of the people,” as the deadly storm dumped torrential rain and stranded residents.

But in scripted comments during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Monday, Trump struck a more measured tone — though again noting the “epic” and “historic” storm, saying “there’s probably never been anything like this.”

“I want to begin today by extending my thoughts and prayers for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophe of flooding and all of the other difficulties that they’re currently going through in Houston, in southeast Texas,” he said in his introductory remarks.

“Recovery will be a long and difficult road, and the federal government stands ready, willing and able to support that effort,” he continued, pledging to pass federal funding for recovery efforts.

But Trump, a former reality television personality, cited the storm’s “ratings” in defending the timing of his pardon of controversial sheriff Joe Arpaio on Friday night.

“I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally,” he said. “You know, the hurricane was just starting.”

During Tuesday’s visit, Trump was due to meet with local and state officials and relief organizations.

“We want him to see and understand the enormous challenges that Texans have faced and the need for the aid that he’s providing,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told CNN on the tarmac in Corpus Christi, as Air Force One landed. “He’s a champion of Texas and a champion of helping us rebuild, and I think we will hear that commitment.”

The president has said that he may return to the region this weekend to visit Louisiana. The state’s residents on Tuesday were bracing themselves for torrential rainfall from Harvey’s remnants.

On Monday, Trump issued a disaster declaration for the state, authorizing emergency federal aid, in addition to one for Texas ahead of the storm last week. The storm’s progression changed dramatically over the weekend.

Across the region, the relentless rain and rising floodwaters were complicating already perilous recovery and rescue efforts.

First responders have focused on rescuing people in life-threatening conditions, and hospitals have taken major precautions, evacuating patients out of flooded facilities and sealing off low-lying areas inundated in water.

FEMA has estimated that more than 30,000 people will be displaced due to the storm, seeking temporary shelters.

The George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, being used as a temporary shelter, received 9,000 evacuees, almost double its capacity of 5,000, according to local news reports.

Jet George, 44, of Houston, didn’t lose his home — but he wanted to help those who did. He came downtown to donate bags of jackets and other supplies at the convention center.

“We’re all kind of swamped in together,” he told HuffPost. “This is crazy. I’ve lived here all my life and never seen anything like this ... we were lucky so we thought we’d bring things they said they needed.”

Andy Campbell contributed reporting from Houston.