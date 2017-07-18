Trump Voters Blink

The first signs of slippage among the President's most crucial voters suggest even they've got Trump fatigue.

We're not there yet but keep this up and some Capitol Hill Republicans could break away. It's not like they stick with Trump for love of his personality and leadership, but instead for fear of his voters. Reagan, he's not.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed Trump's approval rating dipping to 50 percent among 439 battleground counties in 16 states that fueled his victory last year. More importantly, he polls lower (44 percent) in the niche of counties that delivered slimmer (and therefore tenuous) election year margins for him -- where Obama had previously won or where Trump outperformed Mitt Romney's 2012 showing.

This is the first time we see hints that the Trump base, or at least it’s outer margins, are getting shaky. I doubt its due to concerns about the Russia probe. My guess is those voters realize he is too much of a mess to get done anything they wanted.

As Ann Coulter recently told the Daily Caller, his supporters knew he had a "grotesque personality" when they voted for him, but thought he was good for their issues. If they give up on that they give up on him.