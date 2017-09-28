Trump Vs. Immigration

When I woke up to a deluge of post-election misery on my Facebook, my thoughts were a somewhat popular "ok, America went with the X factor, let's see what he does." Sure, he followed up on Birtherism with "Mexicans are rapists that are coming for your jobs," but he was in the process of wooing some least common denominator voters he badly needed, and is known to be a very pragmatic man. What kept me hopeful on immigration was the fact that he imported two of his wives, is the son of a Scottish immigrant and his grandfather, the man who built the foundation for his obnoxious dynasty, was a German immigrant who lied about his nationality to avoid prejudice during WWII (basically the equivalent of an Arab going through airport security today).

Between this and growing up in Queens, one of the most diverse places on the planet, I still think Trump could not possibly believe what he was saying on immigrants and immigration. At this point, however, I don't think his personal beliefs matter much as he has continually shown himself to be a man that will say or do anything in a P.T. Barnum-esque fashion, playing a game of logic Twister to the point of taking different stances in the same sentence, to advance his agenda. Time and time again, this has meant taking actions and using rhetoric that is deeply dehumanizing towards immigrants in general, with Mexican immigrants taking the full brunt.

After 8 months in office, we have a better feel for how President Trump actually Presidents. On immigration, it ain't pretty.

For those who may have forgotten, around the same time that Herman Cain was the frontrunner in the 2012 GOP primary, Trump was sending Joe Arpaio's "posse" to Hawaii to look for Obama's birth certificate.

This is why his pardon of Arpaio, who was using his position to openly and unconstitutionally abuse Mexican immigrants and was called “the face of racism in America” by Univision’s Jorge Ramos, should not be particularly surprising. Trump’s pardon of Arpaio is just one of his most recent offenses toward immigrants in general, and Mexicans in particular.

There was also the fact that he began his life in politics with Birtherism (and somehow polished that turd); opened his 2016 race with his Mexican rapist rant; would not turn against his White Nationalist base in the wake of Charlottesville; created a “Muslim ban” that he is still trying to push through the courts; called offering citizenship to immigrants a “GOP suicide mission”; campaigned on a border wall that Mexico would pay for; wants to cut off funds to sanctuary cities; is against birthright citizenship and decries “anchor babies”; created the VOICE agency (Victims Of Immigrant Crimes Engagement) to essentially stockpile negative stories about immigrants; claimed 50% of undocumented immigrants are criminals (not even close); wants to bring back “Operation Wetback”, and all of this is done with casually dehumanizing rhetoric like “We have some bad hombres here; I’ll get them out.” I could easily go on, but in the interest of article brevity, this represents the tone and policies well.

Following Trump on these issues is like watching a boxer who has been moving around until he finally finds himself in the corner. The President has scored points by turning people against each other and cranking the identity politics up to a level we have not seen them go in this country since perhaps the end of the Civil Rights movement; he made the 2016 election a bar fight, and was the first guy to grab a broken pool cue and go to town.

Much like manic bobbing and weaving in combat sports, however, this is a short term strategy that will carry one person through one election, leaving the rest of the GOP very vulnerable at a time when they already feared the political pendulum's swing back to the center or left. Republicans as a party have existed almost solely as a contrast to President Obama, and now they don’t have much other than that hundredth failed vote to repeal Obamacare to identify themselves via action rather than tired Tea Party rhetoric.

For the GOP, going after immigration is a safe tactic for the most part. Despite the pushback around the Dream Act and Dreamers, the most sympathetic of immigrants, there is not much of a political price the GOP would pay if Trump were to tighten border enforcement or take other actions around immigration that he could do unilaterally. The arc of his political career has been strongly against immigration, and while I am surprised that he did not wait until a moment of desperation to go after DACA, I’m not surprised at all that he actually did it.

Despite a strong benefit of the doubt that was given by many, it's undeniable at this point: Trump has been flatout screwing over immigrants left and right to appeal to his White Nationalist base, and tossing a few crumbs to Dreamers, the most sympathetic of all immigrants, isn't particularly impressive: it was the safest thing he could possibly offer after being hit with pressure from Democrats, Republicans, advocates and basically everyone else that doesn't hate Mexicans enough to not want their votes.