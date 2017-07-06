Trump Went To Poland And Was Met By Women Dressed As Handmaids

On Thursday, President Donald Trump visited Warsaw, Poland before heading to Germany to meet with world leaders at the G20 summit. He was met by a crowd of supporters and a handful of protesters dressed as handmaids.

Women in long red robes and white bonnets ― a nod to the outfits worn by the titular handmaids in Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale ― have become an increasingly common sight over the past few months. From Texas to California and even Washington, DC, women have dressed as handmaids to protest the constant rollbacks on women’s reproductive rights and health care coverage from the Trump administration.

The Polish protest took place in Krasinskich Square where many Trump supporters had gathered to greet the U.S. president. A large group of people also showed up to protest President Trump’s visit, with most of the protestors dressed in plain clothes. Some were holding signs that read “Dumb Trump” and “Trump not welcome!”

From the photos circulating on Twitter, it appears that about a dozen women arrived at the protest dressed as handmaids. At least one man was dressed as a handmaid as well (far right in the photo below).

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People protest against US President Donald Trump outside the Krasinskich Square in Poland.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Protestors dressed as handmaids in Warsaw.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Four handmaids protest Trump's visit to Poland.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Woman dressed as as characters from The Handmaid's Tale and people holding anti-Trump posters and banners in Warsaw,

NurPhoto via Getty Images A woman holds a sign that says "Lock him up!" next to protesters dressed as handmaids.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Handmaids lined up to greet President Trump.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Woman dressed as as characters from The Handmaid's Tale and people holding anti-Trump posters and banners in Warsaw.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Nolite te bastardes carborundorum, ladies.

Agata Diduszko, a Polish political critic and journalist, shared images and videos on Twitter of the scene at Krasinskich Square.

Scroll below to see more photos from the protest.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A group of protestors demonstrate against Trump outside the Krasinskich Square in Warsaw, Poland.

WOJTEK RADWANSKI via Getty Images Demonstrators protest against the visit of Trump in Warsaw, on July 6, 2017.

WOJTEK RADWANSKI via Getty Images Demonstrator holds up a sign that reads: "Lock him up!"

WOJTEK RADWANSKI via Getty Images A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads: "Trump not welcome!"