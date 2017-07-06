Trump + white nationalism = hate crimes. On the rise.

“Hate crimes in California are increasing, particularly attacks on Muslims and gay men, after nearly a decade of decline, the state attorney general’s office reported Monday.” This, from the San Francisco Chronicle’s legal reporter, Bob Egelko, in Tuesday’s paper.

Jews, too, as well as their synagogues, are increasingly being attacked. “The largest number of religiously motivated hate crimes were aimed against Jews,” Egelko writes, citing data from the attorney-general’s office. African-Americans also are frequently on the receiving end of hate crimes.

Hmmm. Who could be beating on all those Muslims, gays, Jews and Blacks? Here’s your multiple choice quiz for the day, kids. Your choices are:

ISIS Mexican immigrants The LGBTQ community Handicapped people White Christian males

If you guessed (e), white Christian males, you win a free lifetime subscription to this blog, because you’d be right! According to the FBI’s “Hate Crimes Statistics” website, 62.4% of known offenders were white. Typical of these offenders (although his hate crime was much worse) was Dylann Roof, the young white man who shot up that Charleston, South Carolina church, murdering nine Black worshippers, in a racially motivated attack. In a “manifesto” he wrote about the attack, Roof said he was inspired by an organization called the Council of Conservative Citizens (CCC), which the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) describes as “a crudely white supremacist group.”

As SPLC notes, “White nationalists…see Trump as their last stand and last best hope for controlling the country.” California’s Attorney-General agrees. In a thinly-disguised reference to Trump’s speeches and tweets, he said, in the Chronicle article, “Discriminatory rhetoric does not make us stronger, but divides us and puts the safety of our communities at risk.” In fact, according to the SPLC, these are the group affiliations inspiring the highest number of hate crimes:

KKK (72)

Neo-Nazi (142)

White Nationalist (115)

Racist Skinhead (119)

Christian Identity (21)

Neo-Confederate (37)

Black Separatist (113)

General Hate (165)

Indeed, we see on the right wing of the Republican Party what Charles M. Blow, the New York Times columnist, calls “an utter contempt for decency,” in his powerful op-ed piece from Monday’s paper. Blow issues a stark warning to Republicans: they “have bound themselves up with Trump. His fate is their fate. They have surrendered any moral authority to which they once laid claim — rightly or not. If Trump goes down, they all do.” However much Republicans say they denounce hate crimes, they cannot run away from their complicity. “Trump is an abomination, and a cancer on the country, and none of us can rest until he is no longer holding the reins of power,” Blow writes—harsh words, but true, and necessary to say.