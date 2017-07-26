Twitter Imagines Trump As A Hallmark Card Writer And It’s … Sad!

It’s hard to ignore that President Donald Trump has been screwing up bigly.
Just this week he was criticized for speaking about politics at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree, supported yet another effort to repeal Obamacare without a sufficient backup plan and tweeted about banning transgender individuals from serving in the military. And it’s only Tuesday.
Clearly we could all use a laugh, and the fine people of Twitter have stepped up to the plate.
Using the hashtag #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards, people imagined Trump as a Hallmark card writer and, boy, did they deliver. Users channeled Trump to write cards for all occasions, including birthdays:
Specifically, quinceañeras:
Sympathy:
Congratulations:
Romance:
Friendship:
And holidays:
Our condolences.
CONVERSATIONS