Twitter Imagines Trump As A Hallmark Card Writer And It’s … Sad!

It’s hard to ignore that President Donald Trump has been screwing up bigly.

Just this week he was criticized for speaking about politics at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree, supported yet another effort to repeal Obamacare without a sufficient backup plan and tweeted about banning transgender individuals from serving in the military. And it’s only Tuesday.

Clearly we could all use a laugh, and the fine people of Twitter have stepped up to the plate.

Using the hashtag #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards, people imagined Trump as a Hallmark card writer and, boy, did they deliver. Users channeled Trump to write cards for all occasions, including birthdays:

It's Hillary's Fault I Forgot Your Birthday



#TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) July 26, 2017

I hope your birthday is almost as good as mine. Because I have the best birthdays. Everyone agrees.#TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — ConspicuousNinja (@JoesRodeoPonies) July 26, 2017

I threw a party for you. Mexico will pay for it. #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — Tony Stark 2017 💥 (@1IronMan2017) July 26, 2017

Roses are red, Rosie is fat,

If you're over 30, I'm not into that.#TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — FTJ (@fairytalejedi) July 26, 2017

Specifically, quinceañeras:

Happy Quinceañera. Most of your relatives are murderers and rapists and some, I assume, are good people. #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — Dont Thinkso (@DontThinkso555) July 26, 2017

Sympathy:

With deepest sympathies for your loss and the fact that your husband didn't have good enough genes #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 26, 2017

#TrumpWritesHallmarkCards Sorry for your loss but I like people who aren't dead. — Dana (@sunkisseeddd) July 26, 2017

#TrumpWritesHallmarkCards

No one understands sending condolences like I do, believe me. — Veronkah Benet (@VeronkahBenet) July 26, 2017

Congratulations:

Congratulations on your new baby.



(Open card)



Have her call me in 21 years



#TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 26, 2017

Covfefelations on your bigly promotion #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) July 26, 2017

Happy Sweet 16, and you could stand to lose a few #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 26, 2017

I'd say congratulations on your wedding, but you married a 6. Seven, tops. #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 26, 2017

Congratulations on your new job. Now sit down and write me a thank you card. I created your job all by myself. Me. #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 26, 2017

Romance:

I Love You



(Open card)



But you are a really big disappointment to me.



I made you popular and you hurt me.



#TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 26, 2017

I love you more than Hillary loves deleting emails #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — Theresa (@tlcprincess) July 26, 2017

Friendship:

Friendship is special

I'll be your chum

But only as long as

you're under my thumb#TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — Auntie Trump (@auntietrump_) July 26, 2017

And holidays:

Merry Christmas, which you couldn't even legally say when Obama was President. #TrumpWritesHallmarkCards — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 26, 2017