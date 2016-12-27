TrumpocalypsePlaylist Is The Perfect Way To Close Out This Awful Year

The year 2016 has been pretty crappy, huh? And with Trump’s election, it feels a little like we’re nearing the end times. But let’s not be Debbier Downers than we already have been. That’s not going to help anyone.
For HuffPost Comedy’s Stupor Tuesday this week, we decided to embrace our approaching cosmic conclusion with a little music. Here are some of the best of #TrumpocalypsePlaylist!
-
Oops, Trump tweeted again. #TrumpocalypsePlaylist @HuffPostComedy— Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) December 27, 2016
-
Janie's got a gun, and so does Mary, and Richard, and Jeff, and Nicole, and Katie, and Ted... #TrumpocalypsePlaylist @HuffPostComedy— Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) December 27, 2016
-
#TrumpocalypsePlaylist While My Country Gently Weeps. @HuffPostComedy— That Skinny Guy (@Billy_Pentz) December 27, 2016
-
Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be narcissistic misogynists who vie for power through nuclear armament...#TrumpocalypsePlaylist— 🎄 Wonderful Wicca K (@WonderfulWiccaK) December 27, 2016
-
Millions of impeaches— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) December 27, 2016
Impeaches for me#TrumpocalypsePlaylist
-
Russia Take The Wheel #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Sarah Jordan 🌲🎁☃️ (@SarahJTV4) December 27, 2016
-
Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Taken Away. #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Christina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) December 27, 2016
-
What's The Nuke Code Frequency, Kenneth? @HuffPostComedy #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) December 27, 2016
-
We Don't Need No Education, or Healthcare, or Reproductive Rights @HuffPostComedy #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— CK (@charley_ck14) December 27, 2016
-
I Kissed My Daughter (And I Liked it) #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Low Key Savage (@CtrllAltDelight) December 27, 2016
-
Sexual Assault 'n' Pepa #TrumpocalypsePlaylist @HuffPostComedy— Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) December 27, 2016
-
Straight Outta Competence #TrumpocalypsePlaylist @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/3hKU4HTsyt— Mandy (@HolySchnikes80) December 27, 2016
-
Empty playlist to match his empty promises. #TrumpocalypsePlaylist @HuffPostComedy— Thistallawkwardgirl (@thistallawkgirl) December 27, 2016
-
#TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Amy Bowden (@ogamyb) December 27, 2016
End of the Roe V Wade
-
Wake Me Up When 2020 Ends #TrumpocalypsePlaylist @HuffPostComedy— pronounced neigh ha (@nehahalol) December 27, 2016
-
Hey Mr Tangerine Man. #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Andrew Jeans (@andrew_jeans) December 27, 2016
-
Backed By The USSR #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Jason Spellman 🎥 (@JasonSpellman) December 27, 2016
-
For Those About To Rock, I'm Pushing The Button #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) December 27, 2016
-
It's raining white men #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Fart Bagels (@fartbagels) December 27, 2016
-
Every Little Thing He Does Is Tragic#TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Daniel E. (@wickedfedora) December 27, 2016
-
#TrumpocalypsePlaylist. Tainted Gov.— The Gnew year Gnurb (@batshake1) December 27, 2016
-
Enter Sad!man #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Ami (@ohhsquirrel) December 27, 2016
-
The greatest love of walls #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— craig flynn (@craigflynn1) December 27, 2016
-
Pour Some Acid on Me#TrumpocalypsePlaylist @HuffPostComedy— Jaklyn Larsen (@iamjakz) December 27, 2016
-
The new Alt White Stripes album #TrumpocalypsePlaylist @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/kW3OXnKU8P— Jillian (@Pheramuse) December 27, 2016
-
Tiny Dick in a Box #TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Sarah Jordan 🌲🎁☃️ (@SarahJTV4) December 27, 2016
-
#TrumpocalypsePlaylist— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) December 27, 2016
Ivana Hold Your Hand
