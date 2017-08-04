TRUMP'S 17 DAYS OF SUMMER: A PRESIDENTIAL ITINERARY (SATIRE)

President Trump who is exhausted from accomplishing absolutely nothing, is scheduled to leave today for what aides are calling a 17-day "working vacation" from “that dump” based at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

“Bedminster” is also the Secret Service code name for Trump since he has spent more time literally lying on mattresses (and in chairs and while standing) than the entire Simmons and Posturpedic families combined.

In his seven months in office, he has spent more time playing golf than President Obama did for his entire presidency which is why his drink of choice is a bottomless Arnold Palmer in a supersized cup.

The claim that this is a working vacation simply means that Trump will be really hard to vacate the White House.

Huffington Post was able to secure a copy of his itinerary which we are more than happy to leak share with you.

DAY ONE

Hair weaving class. Nap. Listen to the audiobook Golf for Dummies (because reading is just, so, ugh). Nap. Dinner (consisting solely of a beautiful piece of chocolate cake). A screening of the President’s favorite film “Finding Dory” because “it feels so real.”

DAY TWO

Tutorial on what a Grand Jury is. At the moment, the President lives under the misconception that a grand is what you pay off the jury with in order to settle. Lunch. Fitting for orthotics for his Cinderella Glass Slippers for Men collection. Slovenian accent class. The President thinks that if you speak in the accent of a language it is the same thing as speaking the language. Night golf (where the President is told over and over again that he got a hole in one).

DAY THREE

Send out invitation to Bob Mueller for the big “Kneel and Pledge Loyalty To Trump” party. Find out what they slipped to King Joffery on Game of Thrones, (A) Because he was Trump’s favorite character and (B) He loves serving drinks by saying, “name your poison.”

DAY FOUR

Wean Trump off the Miniature Golf Course with Fig Newtons. (He is under the current misconception that he is playing in Augusta. He also thinks Augusta is the name of the current month).

DAY FIVE

Naked golf day. While the press is banned for obvious reasons, Soviet Satellites will capture it and beam the signal to Moscow where it will charge the population 50 Rubles each to watch on demand). To bolster sales they will misinform the viewer by claiming that they are actually watching Honolulu ukulele sensation Israel Kaʻanoʻi Kamakawiwoʻole, while making it appear that Trump is performing the Somewhere Over The Rainbow/What a Wonderful World medley.

DAY SIX

Answer Russian fan mail. Convince the President that it is not effective to have your prostate checked with Stella D’Or Lady Fingers. Note to staff: Correct him each time he refers to it as “prostrate.” Visit from Will Smith playing Bagger Vance on the course. (Note to staff: the President believes this is real, DO NOT “see him.’)

DAY SEVEN

Family Dinner. Please bring leather restraints for Eric. Barron is to be introduced to his father for the first time. Ivanka and Jarod to perform “I Got You Babe,” in period costumes. Don, Jr will do whatever his father tells him to do and say. Call from Melania from Club Escort in the Turks and Cacaos Islands. Meet Religious leaders.(They have an audience with him for as long as he can hold his breath and his head becomes the size of Mr. Met’s).

The rest of the schedule is basically the same.

Other highlights include: planning more rallies at West Virginia until he beats Billy Joel’s record at MSG. Anger Management Class for the President’s rage issues at “that terrible guy” Rachel Maddow. Fantasy Calls from the Boy Scouts of America. Picking out which stories should be called “Fake News.” (The more truthful they are, the more “fake” they become). Russian Mafia Appreciation Day (or as he calls it, “Meet The Tenants of Trump Tower Day”). Write a letter to New Hampshire to explain that the drugs he was referring to were Tylenol and Alleve.

DAY 18