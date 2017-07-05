Trump's America

Let’s honor the day we gave birth

To a nation like none then on earth

Many would say

That’s still true today

Though this year has tested our worth.

A brash, boastful brander named Trump

Thought he’d do quite well on the stump

His past he admired:

Pageants, deals and “You’re fired”

He’d easily trounce Jeb (lazy lump!)

His campaign excited the masses

Who think that the feds are all asses

He heaped endless scorn

On all foreign-born

While giving bigots fulsome passes.

His passion, as Yeats had foreseen,

Ran to the worst and obscene

McCain, a true hero

To Trump is but zero

Just money, not valor, is green.

His coiffure absurd but well-kempt

His rallies cascades of contempt

With words out of kilter

And tweets without filter

One wishes he felt more verklempt∗

Trump saw that his opponent was lame

Her platform just more of the same

Deploring each skeptic

With words narcoleptic

Ne’er was she or her party to blame.

Did Kremlin help out? Can’t yet tell

But Manafort’s clients sure smell

Spies managed to see

Inside DNC

Which managed a campaign from hell.

Trump somehow won – still a mystery

The least-prepared man in our history

The voters have spoken:

“The system is broken,

It’s not run by good folks like me.”

Inaugural speech – doom and gloom

The U.S., said Trump, now’s a tomb

Firing bile from his cannon

Stoked by Miller and Bannon

Killing pacts he’d never exhume.

Inaugural crowds were “immense”

When photos proved this was nonsense

He blamed doctored pix

And media tricks

To make 44’s seem more dense.

The transition, he pledged, would be faster

Turned out to be a disaster

The ethical rules

Written by and for fools

Were swept aside by the new master.

He swiftly attacked our allies

While praising those we should despise

Mine jobs his Grail

Restoring them will fail

They’re simply more pies in his skies.

Trump’s nominees shucked and they jived

Background they lacked, they contrived

Some beribboned brass

Did have some class

Most others are merit-deprived.

In PR, Trump’s one of a kind

Tweets whatever comes into his mind

Rejects logic and facts

Relying on flacks

To clean up the mess left behind.

“Fake news” is his mantra du jour

Only Fox News is honest and pure

Truth is a victim

Of every Trump dictum

For Donald, facts have no allure.

ACA ― enemy number one

Yet “repeal and replace” can’t get done

Aides’ briefings Trump’s spurned

“It’s complex,” he’s learned

Reality‘s not so much fun.

His White House leaks like a sieve

As insiders have truth to give

On Comey and Flynn.

Trump helps Putin win,

Giving hard-won intel the shiv.

Any Mar-a-Lago member or guest

Can hear as the fate of the West

Is discussed over dinner

Trump’s pride the sole winner

Boasters don’t keep cards close to chest?

Awesome power he gives to his kin

No policy chops, but they’ll win

In struggles to come

No matter how dumb

As Trump’s suck-ups they’re in like Flynn.

What honorable person would join

Folks who one’s reputation purloin

No wonder top ranks

Are empty – “No thanks

I’d rather earn honesty’s coin.”

For Trump, the buck won’t stop with him

He’s passed it to General Jim

If he has insomnia

He’ll just blame Melania

His White House – a narcissist’s whim.

*Yiddish for speechless due to strong emotions