Trump's Behavior at Home is Putting Americans Overseas in Danger

Earlier today, former Vice President Joe Biden in a very somber tone warned that President Trump’s foreign policies, his ill-advised and ill-informed rhetoric has our nation headed down “a very dark path that isolates the United States on the world stage and, as a consequence, endangers – not strengthens – endangers American interests and the American people.”

We have seen the impact that Trump’s presidency and open support of the alt-right is doing to already strained race relations in America. We have seen his supporters feel emboldened enough to wear their racism like a medal of honor. In Trump’s America being a bigot is not something one has to be ashamed of, but, rather, something they are proudest of. We see it in our news media, online and to the majority of us (I hope) it symbolizes a period in our history we do not want to return to, where church bombings and lynchings are so normal and commonplace that 2017 looks more like 1917. It is painfully clear Donald Trump does not see any of the damage caused by his tiny hands on the trigger of hatred in America. He can’t see it and he doesn’t care; neither do his supporters. However, to the rest of the world, whose media is not afraid of angering Trump, the view of him, his presidency and of Americans, in general, very different. If you belong to one of the marginalized groups Trump has attacked, know that you are not only unsafe at home, 45 has made the entire world unsafe for you as well.

Tori Scott is in her early twenties, studying abroad in Europe. Multiracial, she embodies the very harmony we would hope to see in ourselves and in generations to come. Recently, after celebrating a birthday with a friend in London, Tori and her friend were verbally accosted by a man for being American. Tori, who spent a good portion of her life between Europe and the States, has family throughout England and was even educated there, was taken aback. “I was just sitting at the bus stop and guy came up to me. He started yelling at me, ‘where are you from?’ I told him, I’m American and English. He then said something about Donald Trump that I didn’t catch, but then got really aggressive, in my face screaming ‘you should talk to your President about what he’s doing in your country.’ He said this as if I knew Trump personally. He asked my friend where she was from. When she said, ‘South America,’ he said it was basically the same thing. Something about the word ‘American’ and that we were American really set him off.”

The encounter lasted about 20 minutes with the man yelling at Tori and her friend before he was dragged away by a stranger who intervened. “There was an Indian man sitting next to me and after the guy was gone, he looked at me and said, ‘it’s just ignorance.’ It was interesting because I said to my friend, ‘I feel like I’m in America.’ This first time where I felt and understood being discriminated against. I’m mixed race, but this was the first time I ever experienced that directly. It’s like you can change the color of your skin, but I realize that with most people who are doing it, and discriminating against others, there’s not a logical reason for it.”

When asked if she felt the world has changed since Trump was not only elected, but took office, Tori said, “it’s weird when Obama came in, he made so much progress and now, it’s like all of that is gone, it’s just gone. I think part of the reason for it is lack of education; they get very selective about what they want to teach people. They don’t want you to know certain things. My dad sent me to a boarding school. He spent a lot of money on my education, even if he didn’t always have it. I’m grateful for that and really sympathize with people who experience a lack of education.”

Many have pointed to Trump’s divisiveness, that he purposefully uses code language and trigger words to divide this nation and is now beginning to divide the world. On that point and how he differed from his predecessor, Tori was very clear: “Obama brought people together, yet some people felt their backwards rights were taken away. What going on now, what Trump is doing, It’s very juvenile. It is a very strange way of behaving and so much to do with ego. I come from a very spiritual place, so I look at it another way. This happens every day. There are a lot of people here who are extremely racist and people in office will bring that out in people if it gets them elected. It’s just a very strange time. Everybody is more on edge right now. Even me, I’m not violent, but my body was reacting because I don’t like when people yell at me.”

At the close of his speech today, Joe Biden said, “so far President Trump has been unwilling to call out Putin for Russia’s meddling, even in our own democratic process, or criticise his action. Think of that. Think of the signal it sends around the world, for God’s sake.”

The world is not taking this country seriously right now. It is unfathomable to most that the leader of a country can be this unprepared, unqualified, undignified and unfit to do the job he was elected to do. Being that we are the only nation using the electoral college the way that we do, it is also assumed that if Trump became President it is because he won the popular vote (which he didn’t) and that the majority of Americans think and behave like his supporters (which, we don’t).

Like Tori said, it is a very confusing time and “the bottom line is that we cannot coexist without each other. I don’t like to sit and not say anything it’s an insult not to say anything. The world is millions of years old and people need to roll with the times. I don’t think we have a choice to be quiet now.”