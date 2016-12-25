It is Christmas, and the world should be filled with thoughts of love and peace.

Here at home, we are facing a new era — the Trump era. Instead of love and peace, many are fearful and anxious.

The eight years of Obama are coming to an end and the Hillary based future they thought was a sure thing — it will not come to pass.

The Obama/Hillaryite’s anxieties can be eased by a generous move from our President-elect.

He should announce that he is naming Barack Obama to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The mainstream media would go wild. Such bi-partisanship!

The Democrats would be pleased. Obama will have landed the trifecta: Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidency, and now the Supreme Court.

But Trump too would be pleased.

Once nominated for the Supreme Court (and even more so once confirmed), Barack Obama will cease to be a voice in American politics.

He will be silenced.

Yes, this would turn the court more liberal for a few years. But, then again it was only a few years ago when the Donald himself was liberal.

It will silence all those worried about gay rights, abortion, voting, etc. We all know how Justice Obama will decide.

Currently three of the Supreme Court justices – Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Anthony M. Kennedy, and Stephen Brayer – are in their mid-seventies and beyond --meaning that the Trump administration may have four Supreme Court seats to fill over the next eight years due to impending retirement or the alternative.

Obama brings some impressive credentials. President Obama was both a Constitutional law professor and a civil rights lawyer. He is good at this law stuff. He would be an asset to the court.

More importantly, though such an appointment not only helps to bridge the serious partisan divide in America, it also helps to heal some of the hurt.

An Obama who can comment on public affairs is unlikely to be supportive of President Trump.

But silence is golden.

It is the perfect Christmas present. Sort of like giving your wife a week at a spa (so you can spend that week golfing with friends).

President Trump this is your first chance for greatness. Please take it.