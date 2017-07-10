Trump's 'Commission on Election Integrity' Wants Your Records

Do you want your voting records and party affiliation given to the Trump administration?

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) lawsuit against Trump’s supposed ‘voter fraud’ commission, headed by Kris Kobach Secretary of State of Kansas, may be the reason they just stopped asking the states to hand over voter records. But the issue is far from over.

Public Citizen is urging voters to call their Secretary of State saying NOT to share sensitive voter data, such as social security numbers. With times as Orwellian as these, giving over such records makes it simpler to suppress voting in a targeted manner for the 2020 elections.

Now Public Citizen is also suing the Commission on Election Integrity to prevent dissemination of voter information.

“The federal government should not be compiling information about citizens’ political affiliations,” said Public Citizen President Robert Weissman. “Americans are right to be worried about who will gain access to the data and how it will be used.”

Some states have already given out sensitive data, not protected by their states’ laws. A map of each state's response to the Trump administration's requests is provided by the Brennan Center for Justice.

States have had an uncharacteristically nonpartisan response to the request for records. Even red states are finding it reprehensible:

“They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great state to launch from.” —Delbert Hosemann, Secretary of State, (R) Mississippi

“There's not enough bourbon here in Kentucky to make this request seem sensible.” —Alison Lundergan Grimes, Secretary of State, (D) Kentucky