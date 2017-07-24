Trump's Dangerous Credibility Gap

When Barack Obama was still President, and he was under political attack at home, U.S. politicians traveling overseas would be asked how the President was doing.

Those foreign leaders weren't simply concerned with Obama's success and welfare. Their interest was in knowing whether the President of the United States still had the power and prestige to follow through on promises to U.S. allies and to back up deterrent threats to our adversaries.

President Trump's poor political credit rating (think health care, travel ban, Mexico wall, G-20) means every substantive deal (i.e., not just for show) he brokers with foreign leaders will be transactional and of limited duration. He’ll need to keep paying up front -- with weapons, intelligence-sharing, cash, or some other form of immediate concessions. There simply is no confidence at home or abroad that this President can deliver the votes to authorize long-term commitments or that he'll survive one full term, let alone two, to see a multi-stage deal through to completion.

The Israeli-Palestinian peace process was nowhere near a turning point, even before Trump was elected President. But Israeli and Palestinian veterans of the process know a few things:

When Richard Nixon was battling long political odds in Washington, his commitments and "good offices", which enabled the post-1973 disengagement talks, were still grounded within out career bureaucracy and within the continuity of U.S. Mideast policy -- which Gerald Ford and then Jimmy Carter honored and implemented. By contrast, by Trump has swiftly undercut and replaced our diplomatic institutions with his own close and inexperienced circle of friends and family. Not only don't they have the capacity to connect dots, there is no real record-keeping and there won't be any effective carry-over to any future administration, whether Republican or Democratic. Whatever new promises Trump and his envoys make to Israelis or Palestinians, he has already demonstrated that he is unable or unwilling to secure authorization from Capitol Hill. For Israelis, this includes moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, canceling the Iran deal, and protecting Israel's interests in Syria. For Palestinians, this includes any meaningful brake on the expansion of Israeli settlements or any other possible confidence-building measure, even as he predicts an all-inclusive final deal.

Even the Saudis, who welcomed Trump's endorsement of their authoritarian system and his battle cry against Iran, know he can only deliver so much on substantive promises. A President who is unpopular and ineffective at home, who has no rapport with traditional U.S. allies, who circumvents and undermines the normal channels for maintaining working-level relationships, will not inspire foreign leaders to take any risks beyond what he can compensate them up front.

One need not question President Trump's honesty to see the limitations imposed by his actions and statements. Whether it's funneling more money to the opioid crisis while dismantling the broader health care system, or tackling Mideast peace while ignoring other regions and crippling the State Department's diplomatic apparatus, the President's political credibility is little more than the sum of his tweets. Every foreign leader knows it, and is focused on getting the maximum benefit and advantage today, rather than saving Trump’s promises and good will for some greater, future payout.