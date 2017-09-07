(The Knife Media) Bipartisan deals are rare in Washington these days, and Trump has often been criticized for not effectively working with Congress. So, even if Republicans didn’t agree with the deal Trump reached with Democrats, it might be viewed as positive that he “reached across the aisle to resolve a major dispute for the first time since taking office,” as The New York Times put it.

But no, it wasn’t. Now, we’re not saying we agree with the president’s decision or the way he went about it. What we are saying is the media coverage didn’t give a comprehensive or balanced understanding of the deal or how it was made, which makes it harder to evaluate. Here’s a sampling of what outlets focused on, with the dramatic or subjective descriptions (spin) in italic.

CNN: “Trump bucked his own party” and “rebuke[d] … Republican leaders,” “setting up a hugely complicated year end crush of must-passitems.”

The Washington Post: “Trump confounded leaders from his own party” and “thr[ew] Republican plans into chaos,” “upending negotiations on a variety of crucial policy areas this fall and further damaging relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill.”

Fox News: “Trump strikes ‘deal’ with Dems … over Ryan’s objections.” “The president … effectively brushed off calls from GOP leaders for a longer-term plan.”

The New York Times: Trump “undercu[t] his own Republican allies” and “set up the prospect for an even bigger clash at the end of the year.” “Trump’s snap decision … caught Republican leaders off guard and reflected friction between the president and his party,” and “As if to reinforce that point, [he] aligned himself” with Schumer and Pelosi “in embracing legislation to authorize younger illegal immigrants to stay in the country.”

Focusing on the sensational aspects of the story — like the criticism and blame, or how Republicans were “clearly miffed” — may be amusing, but it does little to inform us about the policies in question. In fact, the outlets dedicated so much space to the supposed Washington drama that it took our analysts longer to figure out exactly what happened in the meeting.

The most basic facts were either left out of the coverage, or obscured by the spin. For instance, how did Trump agreeing to the three-month plan affect the vote in Congress? What were the alternatives and what would have been their potential consequences? What exactly is a debt ceiling and why does it need to be raised now? What are the effects of raising it for only three months, instead of six or 18?

At the end of the day, Republicans, Democrats, and Trump “siding” with one group or the other doesn’t really matter. What’s important is the legislation and its effects; that’s what directly affects both taxpayers and the nation’s economy. It might be more beneficial, then, for the media to focus on policy and not on sensationalism.

Written by Ivy Nevares

Edited by Jens Erik Gould