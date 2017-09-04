Trump's Easy Hits

As we continue through a year in which the American discourse has been stood on its end, and rendered completely unrecognizable, it is perhaps instructive to look at the method—yes, I can actually see one—in the President’s ongoing quest to deprive people of various rights, amnesties, or abilities, as he continues his habit of governing on-the-fly, or via Twitter. It is no accident that news of Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals Act (DACA), otherwise known as the DREAM Act, was allowed to let slip on the middle day of the long holiday weekend. This Obama-era program provided protections for children who came into the US as undocumented immigrants, shielding them from deportation and creating a framework for these individuals to pursue an education or obtain a work permit. The dream, under the current administration, is now an unmitigated nightmare.

With this latest move, the common thread that’s been woven since Trump’s summary refugee travel ban, which he wasted no time in declaring at the start of his presidency, has become starkly clear. The President is seeking out the easy hits, the “low-hanging fruit” of going after the vulnerable, the marginalized, the unsympathetic. It’s a well-worn canard that Number 45 is trying hard to erase his predecessor's legacy, but I see something else at play here. Trust me on this, I’m good at bully recognition. Like the schoolyard tormentors we all knew or suffered under as kids, Trump knows which people he can safely attack, with little or no consequence, Whether it’s refugees, often running fir their very lives from countries which would happily put them to death, to transgender school kids looking only to have their gender identity respected, or transgender adults trying to wear their country's uniform openly and proudly, all of Trump’s targets share one thing in common: they’re unsympathetic.

Trial lawyers are cognizant of this: it’s why they always try to minimize any “socially awkward” aspects of their clients. Keep the unacceptable out of the jury’s ears, make the defendant more relatable to them. Who in Trump’s vaunted voter base would find anything in common with a young migrant farm worker, or a transgender Navy Commander? What sympathies could these hardliners muster up for a gay Syrian refugee, desperately fleeing the sinister clutches of rabidly homophobic ISIS terrorists? The lives and livelihoods of these aggrieved souls are easy bones for Trump to throw his constituency. Like all bullies, he depends on his victims’ inability to effectively fight back.

I see no fair dealings obtaining for the tenant of the White House; no tender mercies will be forthcoming for these myriad “less than” peoples, who exist in an orbit far removed from the President’s lifelong constellation of wealth and privilege. Not a care in the world does this Manhattan mogul have for the uncertain future thousands of brave soldiers and sailors face, because he decided a midnight Tweet should become official US military policy. There’s not an atom or a tittle of evidence that Trump empathizes in the slightest degree with the plight of the DREAMers he’s sending back to worlds they, in most cases, have never known. It doesn’t matter. These are easy hits, that award him ego-boosting political capital in the eyes of those who wholeheartedly agree with his mean-spirited vision.

When executive power can be wielded this way, without sober deliberation, indeed (and often) in 140 characters or less, to pummel those the President should be protecting, then the common thread I see in all these things should be abundantly apparent to all. It’s an easy hit, a quick shove on the schoolyard. It’s also an ominous harbinger of worse things to come. Can you, too, see the emerging pattern?