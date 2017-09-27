Trump's environmental plan: a human killer plan

Every day, 10 Americans die from asthma. In 2014, 3,651 people died from asthma under circumstances strongly linked to air quality, poverty, indoor allergens and poor health care, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Growing up in Los Angeles, the pollution from smog was so bad some days that we were not allowed to play outside. Many of the people in my neighborhood developed asthma and allergies from the poor air quality, including my sister and next door neighbor. Watching them struggle to breathe brought home how fundamental the right to clean air is.

In the years since I was a child, progress on air quality has been made thanks to the intentional work of local advocacy groups and government programs. No longer do we see constant smog warnings limiting children from playing outside although they do still happen.

However, this progress is now threatened by the ‘dirty budget’ that Republicans are trying to pass, which will once against put our health and that of our children at risk.

Across the country, millions of children, particularly from communities of color, grow up suffering the consequences of reckless contamination instead of in a clean, safe environment. For example, Black children in the U.S. are twice as likely to suffer from asthma than their white counterparts, while African Americans and Puerto Ricans are three times more likely to die from asthma than whites.

Our communities of color, low-income families and indigenous populations are more likely to live near hazards such as toxic waste sites, landfills, and congested highways. As a result, these communities experience a highly disproportionate exposure to pollution than average – an issue that has become known as environmental racism and was identified as a problem by the federal government in 1994.

These hazardous threats are a direct result of several factors that can be prevented by public policy and the crucial work of institutions like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Institutions like the Environmental Protection Agency play a crucial role in keeping our communities healthier and safer, including the enforcement of our bedrock environmental laws like the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act and have had their budget systematically cut over the past couple of years, constantly having to do more with less.

Now, the House appropriations committee has approved a spending bill that will be up for a vote before the full House. While the House has not signed on to the Trump administration’s outrageous 31% overall budget cut, the House bill still proposes cutting more than half a billion from the EPA budget.

The cuts would decimate several state-level programs that protect local watershed ecosystems as well as the EPA’s lead risk reduction program. It would impact funding for the superfund clean-up sites and severely limit the agency’s enforcement and research ability.

This budget will jeopardize our water and air quality and safety, further exacerbate the alarming threats of global warming, and most tragically, put our health and lives at risk – all in the interest of wealthy corporations.

Trump has called environmental regulations “job killers.” On the contrary, the EPA cuts would kill thousands of jobs including scientists, inspectors, and regulators. Instead, we argue the proposed EPA cuts would lead to the toxic air and water we’ve spent the last decades controlling; they would be “human killers.”

This disastrous budget won’t pass if members of Congress wake up to the damage it will do in their states and vote it down. That’s why we at Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), along with several of our affiliates, are organizing a national campaign aimed at fighting back at these inhumane cuts.

Last year, the lead poisoning crisis in Flint, Michigan was a terrible example of the grave effects government and corporate lack of accountability have over low-income families and children. Unfortunately, despite spurring national attention, these kind of easily preventable atrocities continue to happen across the country.

Today, 18 cities in Pennsylvania, including the rapidly growing Lehigh Valley, show higher lead exposure in water than Flint. CPD affiliates One Pennsylvania and Make the Road Pennsylvania are aggressively expanding their work to address this lead crisis as well the impact of waste from fracking.

In Virginia, CPD affiliate New Virginia Majority is developing a major organizing effort in African-American communities in Norfolk surrounding a coal depot. Coal trains run to the community, dumping coal, and the resultant dust has tremendous health impacts on area residents, all people of color.

In Ohio, communities are struggling with the hazardous effects of trash incinerators, fracking and climate change, and Ohio Organizing Collaborative have mobilizing communities to face these health threats.

These are just a few of the community mobilizations to save our lives and our planet. But all this work could be jeopardized if Congress doesn’t stop this administration’s plan to turn back the clock on environmental regulations.

Let’s be clear, instead of cuts, EPA needs more resources and regulators if we want to avoid looming crises related to contamination of drinking water, air or soil.