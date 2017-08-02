Trump's foreign policy approach upends U.S. leadership

President Donald Trump’s views on foreign policy are still evolving, but he speaks often of "America First" as his guiding principle.

He believes other countries are taking unfair advantage of the United States, and insists we should “buy American” and “hire American.”

Trump argues that he is putting American interests first, especially the interests of American workers and the U.S. economy. He rejects the idea of the world as a global community but sees other nations as competing with us for advantage. He says he will work with countries that share our interests and challenge those that do not.

Trump dismisses collective action as the preferred way to create international rules and ensure security and opportunity. He’s very much a dealmaker, wants to win and prefers to deal bilaterally rather than multilaterally.

He sets tactical, short-term goals and seeks immediate, visible gains. He refrains from promoting American ideals and values and shifts the basis of our foreign policy from an emphasis on pursuing our self-interest by promoting our values within a global community to a transactional view in which nations grapple for advantage.

He does not see the U.S. as "the last best hope on earth." He favors erecting walls, slowing immigration, increasing deportation, rejecting trade deals, cutting funding for scientific research and attacking the free press. He wants to cut resources for diplomacy and development while substantially increasing resources for military power.

Trump's view of prosperity and security has little regard for other countries or their citizens. He does not speak of, or promote, respect for human rights and democracy. He has said NATO may be obsolete, and has been lukewarm in expressing support for our security alliances.

He calls the North American Free Trade Agreement disastrous and threatens to renege on our commitment to trade agreements. He rejects the Paris accord on climate change.

These views play well with many Americans. The appeal is obvious, but the "America First" idea, with its go-it-alone approach, marks a 180-degree turn from the strategy of global engagement that the U.S. has pursued since World War II.

Trump is upending an American foreign policy that, for the past several decades, has dealt with challenges through multilateral cooperation and led the world in addressing common problems and promoting peace and prosperity for all.

We have supported free trade, built a global trading order, created alliances in Europe and Asia and supported human rights. We have worked to build international institutions and support the rule of law.

Our approach has worked for over 70 years and given the world "an astounding stretch of relative peace and prosperity," in the words of the Wall Street Journal.

With his emphasis on "America First," Trump steps away from leadership on multiple issues, including climate change, terrorism and cyber-conflict. He creates a lot of uncertainty about U.S. intentions, putting world leaders on edge. In doing so, he has opened the door for China, Russia and other countries to fill the vacuum.

Many of our allies are losing confidence in American leadership. They see us abandoning our pre-eminent role and moving to the sidelines. They are asking what America’s role in the world is going to be in the Trump era. They see us moving to a role that is less prominent, less exceptional, less likely to command respect and less likely to inspire others to act in our mutual interest.

On the hopeful side, there are some indications that Trump is willing to change direction and listen to the more traditional viewpoints. He has shifted positions by showing more support for our standing alliances, saying he is open to renegotiation, not rejection, of trade agreements, and backing away from calling climate change a "hoax."