As a bomb-tossing president whose incapacity to control outbursts is not acquainted with the idea of telling the truth and has less impulse control that a developmentally challenged third-grader, Trump may want to rethink his "lawyering up" tactics.

Most people, if placed in Trump's position, would want someone whose word carries weight and not someone who would make their problems worse. That's what Trump has done.

Marc Kasowitz, a New York estate attorney, is unlike the lawyers Trump first approached and declined the opportunity to represent him. Kasowitz has zero experience in executive branch legal work and is a corporate lawyer with a history of representing Trump in multiple matters — from real estate to a failed libel suit against a Trump biographer.

Kasowitz's website describes him as the "toughest of the tough guys, " and he represents a bunch of clients with — wait for it — ties to the Kremlin.

Kasowitz's background lies in the tough-and-tumble world of New York estate litigation focusing on real estate. Kasowitz's background is causing problems at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The NY Times released a story detailing Kasowitz's first weeks advising Trump.

Not All Attorneys Are Created Equal

Fortunately, not all estate litigators take the same scatter-shot approach as Kasowitz. Most follow the Zen advice and "Do One Thing Well."

Yulia Vangorodska, one of the top probate attorneys in New York, is an example. With years of experience in the probate field, Vangorodska has shepherded her clients through the pitfalls and landmines of stress and required steps when a death occurs.

One recent case involved a 92-year-old widow whose will left everything to her four children. The elderly woman named one of her daughters's as executor of her estate and sought help in finding out what her children had to do to prove a house in New York and another in Florida where their's to sell.

The solution, in highlight, was simple. The executor was advised to hire an attorney to file the will in probate court which validated the will and issued a "letter of testamentary" authorizing the daughter to carry out the will's instructions.

With that letter in hand, once the will was probated, everything became a public document.

In New York, the only document needed to sell and distribute proceeds is the "letter of testamentary."

Patrick Murray once said, “A Lawyer will do anything to win a case, sometimes he will even tell the truth.” We can be grateful there are less lawyers like Kasowitz and more like Vangorodska.