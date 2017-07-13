Trump's Legacy to His Grandchildren

Donald Trump may or may not live to see the residents of Mar-a-Lago travel through their club grounds by rowboat, as the people of Charleston, South Carolina must do on too many days a year. But his grandchildren surely will if he continues with business as usual.

In 2016 there were 50 days of flooding in Charleston, up from 38 days in 2015, and that’s sunny-day flooding, not storm water like that which hit Charleston from Tropical Storm Cindy. Predictions are that by 2045, Charleston will be flooded 180 days out of the year. The threat of rising seas, or King Tide as it is called, has become reality. Predictions are that 25% of the city will be under water year ‘round, based on the carbon already in the atmosphere.

When we talk about the impacts of climate change, we are not talking about the future; we are talking about right now, and Charleston is not alone. Many, many coastal U.S. cities and communities will share its fate, as Charleston provides a glimpse of what lies ahead for localities like Mar-a-Lago. And while the very wealthy can escape many of the difficulties of this world, climate change is one fate from which there is no escape. Nature plays no favorites: although vulnerable communities are especially at risk, our coasts are also lined with the homes of the wealthiest among us.

Trump’s grandchildren, like all of our grandchildren, will know a different world. But his may bear an especially heavy burden. They will know that their grandfather, from a position of power, consciously chose to make executive orders that will increase the suffering caused by climate change. His actions are putting our grandchildren and his in jeopardy.

The Paris Agreement at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 21) was the first recognition by all nation states that climate change is a real danger and that we collectively must act. U.S. NGOs and civil society organizations gathered in Morocco last November at COP 22 and will be in Bonn, Germany this November for COP 23, to demonstrate that despite the actions of our current government, Americans are not blind, deaf or dumb. No matter the rhetoric of some of our elected officials, a vast majority of us understand science. According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, seven in ten registered voters (69%) say the U.S. should participate in the Paris Agreement, compared with only 13% who say the U.S. should not. What’s most illuminating is that support for Paris cuts across party lines, with 86% of Democrats, 61% of Independents and more than half of Republicans (51%) calling for U.S. participation - including 73% of moderate and liberal Republicans.

Even in the face of the facts and their constituencies’ beliefs, twenty-two United States senators wrote to Donald Trump supporting his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Their names will stand in the historical record and their grandchildren will know who was responsible for obstructing climate action, who the decision-makers were who placed profits of the coal industry before the wellbeing of their grandchildren. It is not the withdrawal from the Paris agreement alone that is the crime against future generations. Trump has chosen for his cabinet people who are actively working against efforts to slow rising seas under the phony excuse of jobs.

In reality, the move to bolster the coal industry, which has been in decline for years won’t realistically bring back and sustain jobs. According to a recent forecast from the research firm Bloomberg New Energy Finance, U.S. power generation from renewable energy is likely to skyrocket by 169% by 2040, and coal-fired power is projected to plunge by 51% in the United States over the same period.

The economy of the future will be a climate-conscious economy - something the new climate leader, China, understands. The sooner we get on board, the more competitive this country will be and the more able we will be to demonstrate our moral leadership for future generations.

We have a short window in which to act. Beyond that, damage done cannot be undone. Trump has come to power at a critical time in that window. If he cannot see beyond the tip of his nose, beyond the next election cycle, and consider the world his grandchildren will inherit, the rest of us must. An ecologist at a recent gathering in Charleston referred to the findings of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, which leaves us with food for thought: “Climate change is real, it is bad, it is us, scientists agree and there is hope.”