TRUMPS LIKE US, BABY WE WERE BORN TO RUIN: A CLEAR AND PRESIDENT DANGER

Donzilla is still here creating havoc on Washington like it’s downtown Tokyo in the fifties.

And exactly what are you doing about it?

Eight months into this thing and it’s only gotten worse,

What’s astonishing to me is the few times that I have surveyed the comments by those who would call Alfred E. Newman family, survey says: lavish praise!

Some even evoke images of God when extolling his virtues. Nothing that they say ever, as in EVER, is based on anything real or substantial.

It’s based solely on his image and his dispensing promises like free samples of weave gel.

Their comments, which not surprisingly come at you like a hail of AK-47 bullets in a rural Southern shopping mlll, are all attacks on Hilary and liberals at large, who I’m guessing make a guest appearance in their brains looking like a Minion or an Orthodox Jew. (Relax: my dad’s name was Murray).

Many people compare The Trump Stomp, which is the dance craze du jour (place your hands on your big ass hips, turn in all directions, point and blame everyone for your deep seeded feelings of impotency and failure, surround yourself with lawyers who will settle for pennies on the dollar while you admit no guilt, and then turn yourself around. That’s what it’s all about) to the antics of that other wacky leader Adolph Hitler, who Sean Spicer reminded us never used chemical warfare on his own people.

Gas Chambers it seems, were just a breath of fresh air.

To those of us who are particularly sensitive to that comparison there is a lot of truth in what we see. Hitler and Trump followed the same playbook: Turn to your economically broken people, promise them sublime change and unlimited power by spreading the BIG LIE which is nothing more than blaming a minority for ALL of your problems. After all, the Muslim and Mexican community surely took away all their coal industry jobs. So the BIG ANSWER is to ban Muslims and build a wall that keeps the murders and drug dealers out of downtown Indiana. Score!

At this point the recipe calls for stirring up the masses, by telling cops to beat up thugs when they arrest them because thugs is code for black and then turn the flame on high under your base at Hitler Youth style rallies where they are reminded that they are the master race.

Stop me when I exaggerate.

Next you find your own, personal Hermann Goering in the guise of this Scaramucci who publicly punctuates his sentences with language not heard in the White House since a drunk Nixon walked into yet another wall.

Life has become the equivalent of going to your local Octoplex and choosing what you feel like experiencing for the moment. Most people in America pick superhero movies based on comic books and that is precisely what they got with The Me First Family or as I call them: The Lack of Justice Leak of America. Add concession crap food to the mix and you have yourself one well oiled with trans fats machine.

None of the Don’s children; Con-nie, Fredo or Fredo Jr were actually raised by him.

They were watered like Chia Pets until they sprouted just like their old man: without any morals, values and with an outsized sense of entitlement that again brings to mind the Nazis who just invaded whatever country they felt like, smashed it into PInata pieces and grabbed whatever loot they wanted.

Trump’s world is nothing more than a gentile man’s agreedment.

He does exactly what he accuses the Mexican community of doing. He rapes and pillages and then sells his snake oil made in Vietnam by handicapped six year olds brand to the seriously brain damaged who think that the shiny box of dog shit that they are buying is their only way towards achieving a truly fragrant life.

This is what the GOPhuck Yourselves have always and will continue to do. In almost every way Trump is an outrageous, caricature of their true character.

These are ruthless people who pander to the heavengelicals by pretending that guys like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and the Jughead doppelgänger Trey Gowdy are the right and righteous.

Stop me when you can show me any kind of Christ-like behavior. I’ll give you a lifetime to find it.

The big joke is that Jews like Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders are one million percent more Christian than any one of these Ancient Rome senators will ever be.

Which brings me to my oft uttered conclusion that we have returned to the days of the Coliseum where instead of watching the Washington Senators, the salivating slugs in the cheap seats are cheering for the bloodsport called the Hemorrhaging of America and their favorite players are the lions.

No one is laughing more than Steve Bannon who has turned this country into his own, personal urine-nation. He is following the playbook of Lenin which just delights Putin to no end. All Putin and Kim Jung Un want is supreme and absolute world domination (there’s our boy Adolph again) and that begins by dismantling the USA one FBI and Justice Department piece after another. Also stop me when you can show me one moment where Trump has acted like a cooperative, totally innocent man.

The Soviets, who ALWAYS bat their eyelashes and claim stunned innocence, created total havoc in our democratic system, which Herr (pronounced “Hair”)Trump begged them to do publicly from his televised election pulpit.

Remember when Trump was caught pussy bragging on TV What did he do? He trotted out all these middle hapless, middle aged women who had been allegedly groped years ago by Bill Clinton and paraded them around before the cameras and then put them in the first row of the debates, just like Michael Corleone, son of that other Don, would have done.

I mean his entire defense was: oh yeah? What about him?

That is the defense of a temper tantrum throwing five year old.

Bannon, who is just another destructive drunk child, simply wants to destroy our infrastructure not rebuild it. He follows the principles of a couple of dystopian idiots who preached that we have arrived at the coming of the end of days, so it’s best to blow everything up and start all over again

In order to achieve that kind of preposterous victory, you need a willing idiot in power to do your bidding.

His first attempt was with willing idiot number one, Sarah Palin, whose speeches he wrote.

Well she had herself a total baked Alaskan meltdown and we all know how that worked out.

Ah, but then he found the perfect fool for the hill.

A blustery idiot/colossal business failure who was so far up the Russian Mafia’s ass, thanks to all the twenty years of personal debt that they bought by buying up floors of Trump Tower and overpaying for real estate that was worth less than a fraction of what they were worth. The deal that he ultimately signed with the devil was the guarantee that he would help them do Bannon’s dream work from the inside to take us down.

That is how little Trump cares about America. He put the me in America folks. Survive by any means necessary.

Why in the world to you think that now infamous meeting with the Russians went down? Do you really think that Trump did not know what his son, son in law and the Russian pig who was running his campaign were up to?

Since he has zero attention span or cunning of any kind, my guess is that he said them: you take care of it. It’ll look like I had nothing to do with it. Spoken like ask true criminal.

So when you see these head dented tooth challenged, inbred morons who stand behind Trump at his rallies cheering him on, what they are celebrating is the obliteration of America where truly patriotic guys like Comey and Mueller can easily be accused of treason.

I know it’s the fashion to praise John McCain now and I do so with very little enthusiasm because thanks to Matt Taibbi’s BRILLIANT piece on McCain that he wrote for Rolling Stone, you will quickly get that McCain is and has always been a wannabe greater than daddy Elmer Fudded fraud.

The point for me, is that it took brain cancer for him to become empathetic. His own suddenly in his own face mortality must have been screaming: clean up your act, fast, hell is closer than it appears.

And then there is Steve Scalise, an anti-gay politician who voted for the bill that allowed mentally ill people to buy guns, and then was shot by a mentally ill man and was tended to in the moment by a gay person.

You can’t make this shit up.

The problem to me isn’t even Trump. If you think he’s going anything other than playing golf and showing you how he can write his name with a big boy pen, you are as stupid as he is.

He is doing nothing and neither is his catas-trophy wife. The rest of the Trumps, other than the seemingly clueless Land Barron, are simply playing Monopoly with the very planet that Trump is single handedly destroying.

And your response, for the most part has been that this has been an inconvenient truth.

And PS: Trump HATES Obamacare because he HATES Obama who famously ridiculed him publicly during a relentless and wildly deserved and appropriate comedy roast where President Obama dressed him the fuck down beginning with the whole birther thing. See if you can find it on YouTube. What seems like the entire city of Washington is HOWLING…except Trump, who is BRISTLING from the public humiliation.

And thus the birth of vengeance was born.

Look, the only way out of this is simple. GET OUT AND PROTEST like it was that deliriously empowering pink hatted apres Inauguration Day march.

Apathy got Trump into the White House. How many tens of millions of people didn’t bother to vote?

I lived through the sixties and am now in my sixties and the irony is that I feel even more reactionary and recalcitrant as ever.

I DO something about this every time I write one of these goddamn things.

Wake the fuck up America, get your own head out of your own device filled ass, and get ANGRY.

Stop staring at yourself like a tweener Narcissus in the shallow reflection of your goddamn black mirrors and do what we did in the seventies.

Join the Washington Post and TAKE BACK YOUR COUNTRY. The one that you bleed taxes and thousands of transgender soldiers who, as opposed to ANY Trumpin history, place their lives on the line and are willing to DIE for the very principles that Trump is abusing at his pleasure.

The cancer is metastasizing, more bodies, will go down Hamlet style and you who do NOTHING, are no better than the hospital that wouldn’t help Charlie Gard.

We are at Ground Nero and Rome is burning, Cersi style, to the fucking ground. Unless scorched earth smells a spray of Axis to you, I suggest that you stop acting like Trump himself, get off your lazy ass and DO something to right this offensive, disgraceful wrong.

Leave the jokes to guys like Stephen Colbert who is our best court jester at the moment. But a court jester brandishes no weapon but sarcasm and while I did not support any kind of violence, I do support ACTION.

We have the numbers. Trump lost the popular vote by 3,000,000 votes. His supporters are a minority.

To do nothing is to be as meek as those living room cowards who hid behind the drapes of their Queens apartments, who ignored Kitty Genovese’s screams of help, while she was slashed and slaughtered like a pig.

Which leads me finally, and naturally to the lyrics of the great Phil Ochs which you can either sing…or fucking act upon.o

Oh, Look outside a window, there's a woman being grabbed,(2)

They've dragged her to the bushes and now she's being stabbed.

Maybe we should call the cops and try to stop the pain,

But Monopoly is so much fun, I'd hate to blow the game. And I'm sure it wouldn't interest anybody,

Outside of a small circle of friends.

Riding down the highway, yes, my back is getting stiff,

Thirteen cars are piled up, they're hanging on a cliff.

Maybe we should pull them back with our towing chain,

But we gotta move and we might get sued and it lookslike it's gonna rain.

And I'm sure it wouldn't interest anybody,

Outside of a small circle of friends.

Sweating in the ghetto with the colored and the poor,

The rats have joined the babies who are sleeping on the floor.

Now wouldn't it be a riot if they really blew their tops?

But they got too much already and besides we got the cops.

And I'm sure it wouldn't interest anybody,

Outside of a small circle of friends.

Oh there's a dirty paper using sex to make a sale,

The Supreme Court was so upset, they sent him off to jail.(5)

Maybe we should help the fiend and take away his fine.

But we're busy reading Playboy and the Sunday New York Times.

And I'm sure it wouldn't interest anybody,

Outside of a small circle of friends.

Smoking marihuana is more fun than drinking beer,

But a friend of ours was captured and they gave him thirty years.

Maybe we should raise our voices, ask somebody why,

But demonstrations are a drag, besides we're much too high.

And I'm sure it wouldn't interest anybody,