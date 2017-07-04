Trump’s Numbers Hover Around 36% to 37%

As we celebrate our country’s birthday, President Donald J. Trump seems to be associated with two numbers that are surprisingly similar.

Approval rating

According to two well-respected polls, Gallup (June 29 – July 1) and Ipsos (June 25 – 29) Trump’s approval rating is 37%.

Gross Domestic Product

While it may be coincidental, according to the Brookings Institute, the counties that voted for Trump represent 36% of America’s GDP.

What it means

Given that the country is divided, and these divisions represent a human characteristic known as confirmation bias, it is best for everyone to draw their own conclusions. It is very interesting that the two numbers are so similar. It could be a coincidence. In any case, it is useful for Americans with different political beliefs to think about these numbers and what they mean to them.

Happy 4th of July