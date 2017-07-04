Trump’s Numbers Hover Around 36% to 37%

As we celebrate our country’s birthday, President Donald J. Trump seems to be associated with two numbers that are surprisingly similar.
Approval rating
According to two well-respected polls, Gallup (June 29 – July 1) and Ipsos (June 25 – 29) Trump’s approval rating is 37%.
Gross Domestic Product
While it may be coincidental, according to the Brookings Institute, the counties that voted for Trump represent 36% of America’s GDP.
What it means
Given that the country is divided, and these divisions represent a human characteristic known as confirmation bias, it is best for everyone to draw their own conclusions. It is very interesting that the two numbers are so similar. It could be a coincidence. In any case, it is useful for Americans with different political beliefs to think about these numbers and what they mean to them.
Happy 4th of July
As we celebrate America’s birthday, it is important to recognize that one thing that makes America great is that it is OK to disagree and be critical of our leadership. America was founded on principles that respect and embrace differences – especially on the most hotly contested topics, such as politics and religion. For those that want everyone to agree with them, they are probably in the wrong country. The founding fathers built in checks and balances – including the First Amendment, which protects a free press. These checks and balances help to insure that a totalitarian regime will not take over. For those that want such a regime, there are many other countries to choose from. Happy 4th of July!
