Trump's Out of Control America: Rampant Gun Culture and Disappearing Diplomacy Edition

The rising level of gun violence in America, wildly atypical in the advanced industrial world, has been going on for a long time. The decline in diplomacy has been more gradual. Until January 20, 2017.

Both trends, signs of a none too subtle barbarism, are at high tide now in the presidency of Donald Trump. And both have come to a peak in the last few days.

There may be some hope for a very limited improvement in the short term, at least on guns. Some Republican politicians are showing interest in a bill by Senator Dianne Feinstein, longtime champion of an assault weapons ban, to outlaw devices that quickly turn semi-automatic assault rifles into very rapid fire machine guns. We saw their murderous effect in Sunday night's Las Vegas massacre. But there will be no reversal of a wildly out of control gun culture.

Gun violence reached its latest peak with the Vegas mass shooting, which left record numbers of dead and injured, 59 and 526, respectively. Unfortunately, the trend has existed for a long time.

The bizarre reality is that far more Americans have been killed in domestic shootings since 1968 than have perished in all the wars of America's history.

Not at all surprisingly, this absurd development tracks very nicely with the rise of enthusiasm about gun ownership.

In 1959, the Gallup Poll showed that 59 percent of Americans opposed private ownership of handguns. Since then, and the most ardent gun controllers should take careful note, the number has declined to 22 percent.

Not surprisingly, far more homicides in America are the result of shootings than is the case in the rest of the English-speaking world. At 64 percent, ours is over twice the rate in Canada, five times that in Australia, and 14 times that in Britain.

Today there are a whopping 270 million guns in private American hands, more than one per adult, far more than in any other nation surveyed. (Afghanistan doesn't appear to have been surveyed. From personal observation, I would say the Afghans may well match us in this regard. Of course, they have been at war for most of the past few hundred years.)

Not surprisingly, there have been more and more shooting incidents involving multiple victims in this country (though most gun-related homicides are not the result of mass shootings). Since 2012, there have been shootings involving at least four victims nine times every 10 days.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

"A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."

Notice that the ballyhooed "right to bear arms" is in the context of the maintenance of state militias, i.e., each state's very much part-time National Guard force.

As a longtime gun owner myself, I obviously believe that individuals should have the right to own guns. But the Founders clearly intended that right to be limited, to the extent that the right exists.

For reasons that go well beyond logic, the gun culture in this country has exploded well beyond any reasonable need for self-protection. The Vegas mass murderer, a white male millionaire gambler and retired accountant reportedly well versed in gun law, for example, had 23 guns in his comped casino suite, with another 19 at home. Most were military-style assault weapons.

Both the National Rifle Association and the vast yet decidedly minority reactionary base that forms the core of Trumpism -- largely white, fundamentalist Christian, anti-science, authority-oriented -- embrace a definition of the Second Amendment that is so expansionist it would be laughable were it not so obviously tragic.

Before the Vegas massacre, Congressional Republicans were preparing to move legislation authorizing silencers and armor-piercing bullets. Think about that.

They had long since disrupted background checks and allowed devices which turn semi-automatic assault rifles like the "civilian" version of the M-16 into machine guns. As used by the Vegas mass murderer.

If he'd had silencers, he would have been even harder to locate and stop. And with armor-piercing rounds he could have shot it out with the cops who finally did locate him.

I qualified expert in the military on a varitety of weapons, from handguns to rocket launchers. Very little of it would be any real use in a home protection situation.

The best would be my old backup weapon, a .357 Magnum revolver. Unlike a semi-automatic pistol, it won't jam. Unlike a rifle, it engages quickly and efficiently in a clustered, close-up environment. It has tremendous stopping power. And you certainly don't want a silencer, as the sound alone is pretty intimidating. However, with its limited range and scant firing capacity, it would have been little use attacking a music festival from the 32nd floor.

But of course, the present gun fetishism isn't really about personal or family security. (Actually, I feel quite secure with my two guns -- the other is a Browning Hi-Power 9 mm pistol -- in a box. Guns are often more trouble than they are worth.)

Trump's remarkably negative attitude about diplomacy isn't really about enhancing security, either.

After making a fool of his campaign critic Mitt Romney by conning him into thinking he was about to be Trump's secretary of state -- leading Romney to reverse his previous sharp criticisms of Il Duce Donald -- Trump gave the post to the thoroughly compromised and unqualified ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson. Who dutifully went about dismantling the State Department, reducing it to pre-superpower capability.

But Tillerson isn't crazy, and he is an adult. So he actually does pursue some diplomatic solutions.

Trump undercuts most of those efforts.

Matters reached a head in the past few days after Trump publicly dissed his secretary of state for seeking back channel discussion with North Korea. The Hermit Kingdom has proved to be especially dismissive of Trump's foolhardy threats. Indeed, it has doubled down on its nuclear missile development every time.

Tillerson held an extraordinary press conference yesterday to deny very well-sourced reporting that he had serious considered resigning. He dismissed reports that he had called Trump a "f-----g moron" as a result of the president's foreign policy ignorance. But his days are clearly numbered.

His likely successor is UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, an accounting major whose experience prior to this year was all in the small state politics of South Carolina. She is very good at channeling Trumpist belligerence in her UN statements.

But Defense Secretary James Mattis, the retired Marine four-star who is the most respected member of the Trump Cabinet, has put out several recent statements backing diplomacy in the Korean missile crisis and supporting the Iran nuclear deal Trump keeps dumping on. As I've noted before, now that Mike Flynn is gone, the generals around Trump are the ultimate safety mechanism guarding us against total disaster.

But it is an unstable situation. And so, as goes without saying, is our gun culture.