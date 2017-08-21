Trump's Phoenix Team Apparently Posts Craigslist Ads Offering Cash In Return For Supporters

Another Craigslist post offering cash for support.

As if things can’t get any more pathetic regarding this embarrassment of an administration, the one who’s complained non-stop re: fake news, is apparently looking to create some of his own by way of fake supporters.

If these ads are legit, it shows just how desperate the Trump team has become and just how low they’ll sink - resorting to third world tactics of staged rallies with paid actors - to try and make our crumbling President appear popular. It’s the lowest and lamest form of parody politics and it’s potentially being orchestrated by the highest office in the land. He’s literally turning the presidency into a reality show. And a bad one, to boot.

I’ve reached out to the folks at Craigslist and am awaiting a response as to the legitimacy of these posts, as it’s possible they’re a hoax, but would anyone be surprised if they’re real? And, if they are, who’s to say ads like these haven’t been posted prior to other Trump rallies around the country? My personal fave is the call to “minorities willing to bring a sign.” I assume they think, since they’re all illiterate, someone will have to write it for them?

“I’m trying to make it illegal for you to vote, but I’ll happily pay you ten bucks to pretend you did!”

At this point, you’d probably have better luck trying to teach a rock to sing opera than you would of finding minorities who support this stentorian moron. However, we all know those polls that somehow still show Trump with a miraculous 40% approval rating surely must contain a few minorities in the batch of crazies. Which only goes to show, there are still plenty of us out there who will believe whatever we want to believe, no matter the facts.

Real or fake news, these posts definitely gave me quite a chuckle. I’d go one step further, and offer $50 to anyone who shows up posing as Trump supporter, sign in hand, then flips it around to read, “RESIGN!”

How great of an actor does one need to be to pull off pretending to support this guy without vomit trickling down your mouth? Olivier, himself, would probably call it the “greatest challenge of my career.”