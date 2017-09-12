TRUMP'S PRAYERS

Since Trump has been photo-op hanging out with all those heavengelicals lately in the Ovaltine Office (named for his four times a day cookies and milk breaks) evidently he has been giving prayer a shot and we were able to AdamandEvesdrop on him. Here’s what we heard:

“Our father who art of the deal in heaven, Hollywood be thy name, thy Kingdom’s mine, thy will be done and everything will be split evenly amongst the kids in off shore accounts and Soviet banks. Give us this day our daily bread, preferably in large bills because they are easier to launder. And don’t forgive those trespassers because they never pay rent which is why in the good old days I refused to rent apartments to black people. I would definitely rent to Kanye because his wife is always walking around naked which is perfect for the telescope that Neil DeGrasse Tyson sent with some kinda whack job note about looking at the ocean for signs of climate change. I get climate change, okay? If it’s 30 degrees in New York, it’s 85 in Puerto Rico. Duh.

Okay, I have a long list here of stuff. First of all, a huge shout out for the hurricanes. They were just fantastic. Now you know why I love the word “disaster” so much. If you take a look at today’s New York Times you will see one word missing: TRUMP! No stories about Russia, no stories about chaos and in fighting, nothing about impeachment, no mention of Comey or Mueller. So if you can maybe hit us with a steady stream of tornadoes and hurricanes between now and say 2020, that would be a beautiful thing. That would make having to actually touch and (ugh) hug those disaster victims worth it (Melania threw up for three days after, screaming “Don’t touch me! Don’t touch me! Help! Help!” We finally had to lock her in a steamer trunk until she stopped.

Speaking of Melania, she wanted me to ask you why you made us with two feet instead of four because if we had four feet we could wear more shoes and she is a huge shoe nut. When she sneezes it sounds like “Jimmychoo!”

Eric would like to know why Don Jr and Ivanka got all the good genes and he’s the Forrest Trump of the family. He said if he had a bigger brain he would go a college and become a scientist to figure it out, but reading makes him cry and he has no idea where colleges are.

Thank you for Mike Pence who is the best nodder in the world. I mean the guy nods at anything that I say which is just tremendous. It’s like he’s his own bobble head doll. I mean, I could say, “Hitler was not only strikingly attractive, but he had the best wardrobe in the business” and MIke would be sitting right next to me like a goddamn …I mean…youdamn…retriever nodding and panting like I was going to throw him a chewy tennis ball. If everyone else in the world could just learn to do this, then all of my problems would go away.

Which brings me back to the whole Russia thing.

I honestly thought that Geico had collusion insurance but just found out today that it’s actually collision, so what the hell am I supposed to do now? The Trump way of doing business is: you do what you want, say what you want, screw over anyone you want, without any fear of reprisals because that’s why you gave us Jewish lawyers. They are your real angels. I mean look what I’ve gotten away with so far! Heaven! I’ve been a complete screw up for my entire life. Virtually every single business that I’ve created has failed spectacularly. All those bankruptcies which I’m guessing were a gift from you enabled me to keep failing upwards.

I’ve been told that the phrase “Trump U” now means the same thing as screw you, which is kind of flattering, right? Frankly, being on the tip of people’s tongues, especially if that tongue is in the mouth of a semi-dressed, underaged beauty pageant contestant, is just tremendous. This is why my secret service nickname is Bully Bush.

Look, the truth is you did not bless me with any talent, natural ability or even curiosity. I’m obviously not a great thinker: The only book that I’ve read from cover to cover is TV Guide. I don’t think Bazooka Joe comics count. And P.S.—what was with the eye patch? That was never explained. Sad!

Look, like I have to tell you, I’m a just a spoiled brat, intrusive, clinging, trust fund baby reactor who punches his way in and punches his way out. I mean that’s how I got into Studio 54 in the day. Like the Beatles sang, “The love you take is equal to the love you take.” Am I right? High five, big guy. My hand is up there, but I have no idea if you high five’d it.

Ivanka is doing fantastic. Making deals all over the world—-and America is paying for all her trips and accommodations! Just like my golf trips which has bankrupted the secret service. How much do I love being King of America? I love that kid and have all her naked baby pictures plastered all over my office which were taken when she was 21 months. No. That’s not right. Years. 21 years.

Barron Land Trump is doing fantastic too. Lately he’s been running into the Ovaltine office with his hands full of White House front lawn dirt screaming, “Mine! Mine!” Heh-heh. Just like me when I was his age. Only I did that with my dad’s Rolex watches.

Melania keeps getting lost in the White House so the secret service has created a GPS app for her so she can find her way to the dining room and late night bathroom. They have also equipped her with a bullhorn and a helmet with revolving lights and a siren built in.

I have a list of who I really need you to smite. The list is really, really long, like the end of day receipts at WalMart. You know the importance of vengeance. It’s the secret to my success. Where do I even begin? Could you eliminate James Comey, the next person to appear before the Senate Investigation Committee…oh. Wait. That’s Don, Jr. Hmmm. Maybe you could just turn him mute. Paul Manafort: have him lose a round of Russian Roulette. Mike Flynn, a convenient head on collusion would be nice. MIke Pence has to go since he cannot lie. Oh. Wait. He does all the time. We’re good there. Some Christian, right? Mitch: find him in a ditch. Ryan? I wanna hear him cryin,”. Mueller: choke him with a cruller.

What else? Oh thanks so much for the Steven K.K.K. Bannon appearance on Sixty Minutes. How cool was that? It was like Paul Winchell defending Jerry Mahoney, Fantastic. Talk about a cover up: they slathered more make up on him that I put on in a week. He did his whole: talk exclusively to the base, airdrop promises on them like parachuting UNICEF packages and while they sit around waiting for the magic to appear, like the stupid, gullible idiots that they are, we destroy the government from the inside in order to rebuild it so every inconvenient regulation that prevents massive profits can be wiped out. Just look at the morons that I put on the cabinet. Their marching orders were simple: take your departments down. Demolish them. EPA? Buy-bye. Education: May DeVoss be with you! Urban Housing and Development? I put Ben Carson in charge! Ben Carson—- who literally walks in small circles like he has two left feet! Ha!

Just like man who was made in your image, the Republicans want the government to made in the image of themselves, which is why I’m just perfect for them. I get to do what I want, tweet what I want, come across like some messiah rebel hero, while all I am really doing is distracting everybody from all the real damage that they are about to inflict on America. Social Security? Taxes? Healthcare? We’re going to be rich beyond our wildest imaginations. Just like Lenin said that in order to achieve great power you need a willing idiot (which frankly I do not understand what he means) I discovered, totally by accident, that in order to achieve ultimate power you need millions of morons, who do not read, think and most importantly hate.

You draw them to you, like moth schmucks to a flame, which is really easy to do when when you are a big tycoon boss character from television who they believe is real (even though everything about our show was fake——including the boardroom), whose fiery and divisive language is catnip to them because it all speaks directly to their bigotry which has been festering since the Civil War which is why they are so bent out of shape about all the statues coming down. It’s like knocking down their entire belief system which is all that they dream about…which is why their wardrobe preference is, not surprisingly, unfitted sheets.

After having to endure eight long years of having a black guy in the White House, their true feelings got to explode like champagne or vintage Vietnam napalm. And P.S. During the whole birther thing that I championed (man did that ever bring the ignorant racists racing to me!) he made fun of me at a public dinner (in front of me! I was there!!)—-before thousands of people, which is why I am destroying every single thing that he accomplished. Healthcare? What the hell do I care about healthcare? I am healthier than any President in history, starting with FDR. And by the way: my dinners get many thousands more than his.

Better yet, in the end, even if I went to prison for a few years, who walks away, laughing all the way to the bank? Me and all my Goldman Sachs of cash buddies.

You see? Thanks to you, I win. I can stash away the kind of cash that Putin carries in his pockets. Have you not seen his bulge? Oh, how I would love to just touch it. Kiss it. Sleep with it. (By the way: Jackie Evanko? If you’re not too busy…..)

This, my God in heaven up there, is what I am all about.

And you, more than anyone, understand that.

Amen.

Oh. One more thing? The whole hair thing? Are you going to give me back mine or not? Between the weave, the man girdle that they have to tie me into (like Scarlett goddamn O’Hara) and the air brush tan, I lose half a day just to get ready. And P.S. Feel free to use your super powers against anyone who says that I’m the first dumb blonde to do down in the White House since Marilynn Monroe.

Amen.

Oh. Wait. Forgot! My favorite new word in vocabulary class is “sinecure,” which means an office or position requiring little or no work, especially one yielding profitable returns. Just like my job! Wheeeee! (I’m spinning in my chair).

Okay, big guy, It’s cookie time!