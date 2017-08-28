Trump's Trade Policy: Surgery with a Sledgehammer

According to new data from the Cooperative Congressional Election Study that interviewed 64,000 voters in last year’s presidential election, 12% of those who backed Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries ultimately voted for Donald Trump in the general election. In the three states that made Trump president – Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – those “Sanders-Trump” voters far outnumbered Trump’s ultimate margin of victory. In short, were it not for them, Hillary Clinton might well be president.

In his rundown of the results, political scientist Brian Schaffner argues that what drove these Sanders voters to the Donald is their shared disagreement with the idea that “white people have advantages.” On its surface, that would seem to feed into the arguments progressives are constantly tempted to make about Trump supporters: that they are driven by racism, xenophobia, misogyny, or some other “deplorable” factor. That kind of analysis might be morally gratifying, but it’s also a serious risk to the Democrats if they want to break Trump’s electoral grip over a major part of the country.

Many working-class voters in Pennsylvania and Michigan are likely to tell you that they actually voted for Trump’ willingness to point out that their standards of living are objectively declining, that their wages are stagnating, and that the economic recovery that has lifted the coasts back to prosperity has had little real impact on their lives. This is the same message Bernie Sanders offered them, drawing rebukes for some awkward stances on race but driving home the point that economic decline hasn’t discriminated. The platform worked for both men for one simple reason: it’s true.

During the campaign, of course, platitudes about the broader economy, corporate influence, and the plight of American workers were all well and good. Trump, the ‘master salesman’, parlayed his promises to reach a “better deal” for American workers into small majorities in exactly the Rust Belt states he needed to win. Many of those voters are still with him, but they have a serious problem: Trump’s stump speeches are not going to improve the economy, at least not in any way they’d like. He may have diagnosed real problems, but his vague-yet-radical prescriptions are far more likely to kill the patient than cure it. And the people who voted for that better deal will suffer the most.

For an example of how much damage miscalculated policies could do to the economy, look no further than the administration’s moves to prop up the U.S. steel and aluminum industries. This was a major campaign issue for Trump; you may remember the infamous Speech from the Aluminum Wall as a punchline, but the U.S. metals industries have shrunk significantly over the past several decades.

Both industries blame Chinese overproduction for driving down global prices, and for good reason. China’s aluminum industry, for one, came out of seemingly nowhere fifteen years ago to flood the global market. Chinese aluminum now counts for half of overall production, thanks in large part to low prices that China’s overproduction helped suppress.

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly promised to help struggling U.S. manufacturers by imposing tariffs, not just on Chinese aluminum but also metals produced in Europe, the Middle East, and possibly even Canada. His Commerce Department has launched an investigation using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, arguing that steel and aluminum imports are threatening national security. Those plans are still in the works, even though the most important U.S. trade partners and most of Trump’s own cabinet think it’s a bad idea.

Why? Because by propping up U.S. metals manufacturing, Trump is trying to help industries that employ hundreds of thousands of workers… but threatening industries that employ millions more. Steel and aluminum supplies are critical for everything from the automotive industry to appliances, smartphones, and even beverage packaging. Even the country’s largest farm groups have pleaded with the Trump administration not to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum, fearing that a global trade war could cost them billions in lost exports.

Another reason why so many in the business community are worried is because the U.S. industries specialize in finished products. Not only does the country not have important reserves of the raw materials that go into primary production, but it’s actually cheaper to buy the from abroad and sustain America’s cutting edge in a number of industries. 90% of the aluminum the U.S. consumes is actually smelted abroad, in places like Canada, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

This is why even the U.S. Congressional Aluminum Caucus wants to make sure Canadian aluminum is exempted from any punitive measures – our industries are essentially one and the same. Since the other major non-Chinese suppliers have respected the rules of the market, it hardly makes sense to punish them as well. Unlike their Chinese counterparts, Russia’s Rusal and Norway’s Norsk Hydro, for example, have made a point out of producing some of the world’s cleanest aluminum and are major suppliers to the U.S. automotive industry.

Slapping tariffs on global imports of steel and aluminum might help two industry’s bottom lines, but will do immense harm to the very workers Trump claims to defend. Tariffs would only price raw materials produced abroad out of the market, letting domestic producers to increase their markups. This will ripple across every corner of the country: from soda cans to Fords and from coffee pods to Boeings, prices will surge and jobs will be lost.