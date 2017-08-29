Trump's Transgender Ban a Costly Injustice

President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States military would be better off firing all the transgender service members defending our national security around the world. He claims that his plan to bar transgender service would be a “great favor” to the military.

Speaking as a US Army veteran who, a generation ago, was stripped of my uniform and my right to serve my country by Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, I can personally testify to the terrible emotional trauma and appalling waste of that unjust policy. DADT not only stood in profound conflict with the very freedom I had sworn to defend, but jeopardized the military’s success by removing critical battlefield skills necessary to victory. In our modern military, each military occupational specialty (MOS) requires a highly-trained technician. The removal from my unit of an experienced and proficient member of the team not only threatened the unit’s overall mission, but further endangered the lives and morale of the men and women with whom I served. Those soldiers now had to perform not only their own task but also one with which they were unfamiliar and untrained. And there was no one to guard their back. No one to take up the slack.

President Trump has cited “medical costs” as the primary reason for his decision to ban transgender Americans from military service. According to DOD-commissioned research by the Rand Corporation and analysis by the Military Times, the military spends 10 times as much on Viagra alone than on transition-related medical care for all transgender service members. But no one is suggesting that soldiers with erectile dysfunction be barred from service. The cost issue is a totally moot point, however, because the military’s transgender policy going forward requires transgender recruits “to have completed any medical treatment that their doctor has determined is necessary in connection with their gender transition, and to have been stable in their preferred gender for 18 months, as certified by their doctor, before they can enter the military.”

I strongly urge President Trump not to make the same painful mistake as some of his predecessors in creating a policy that destroys lives and jeopardizes mission readiness. In an era of volunteer service where less than 1 percent of American citizens choose to serve in our armed forces, we as a nation must be deeply grateful for every one of the courageous and dedicated patriots who choose to wear our country’s uniform. We should do all that we can to support them in their service and ensure their success. Yet, in a time of such thin ranks for such an important mission, President Trump has suggested that we fire the entire group of transgender soldiers, Marines, sailors, airmen, and coast guardsmen from their jobs securing our national defense.

There is no more honorable duty and no more vital mission than the defense of our nation’s freedom by the men and women who serve in the United States military. Here in San Antonio, Texas, “Military City USA,” we are home to some of the nation’s largest and most strategic military commands, including Fort Sam Houston, Randolph Air Force Base, and Lackland Air Force Base, home of the 433rd Airlift Wing’s C5-M Super Galaxy transports. The giant C5s are a familiar site to anyone who lives in the San Antonio area as the huge planes take off and land over the city every day. Each one of these giant aircraft costs over 180 million dollars. They are among the largest and most technically advanced aircraft in the world, and they form the backbone of the military’s ability to carry and supply combat-ready units to any point around the world on short notice. When we look up with great pride at these giant aircraft, no one really cares or wonders who maintains them or operates them so long as they are the best at what they do. Male or Female, Black or White, Christian, Jewish, or Muslim, no one cares so long as they keep our planes flying and our country safe. Mr. Trump should learn a vital lesson from the citizens of San Antonio. We are a military community and we understand military life. Those who defend our nation’s freedom deserve nothing less than the best we can give them. Give them everything they need to succeed. Hold nothing back. Take nothing away.