Trump's Tweets Unite the Country

Donald Trump has succeeded in uniting the country. His noxious tweets about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski yesterday have earned unanimous condemnation and a rare point of concordance for those across the social and political spectrum. Yet this is not the moment of harmony or conciliation that anyone has been hoping for. It is a moment of confirmation and vindication for those who have decried the president, and a moment of concession and humiliation for those who have tried to support and defend him.

In one sense, there is little need for additional censure of the president’s tweets at this point. Much ink has and will be spilled stating the obvious. Donald Trump is a flawed character.

Yet in another sense, there is a tremendous need to respond to this event. To fail to do so would be to acquiesce to a mode of behavior that is not only unseemly and unfortunate, but , without overstating the case or resorting to melodrama, threatening to the stability and well-being of our republic and our future. The tenor of our social discourse is so toxic at this moment that this further contribution to its degradation is truly dangerous and dire.

The question, then, is how to avoid the dog-pile and simultaneously address the problem at hand. How can one respond productively to this latest evidence of the president’s incivility and disrespect without resorting to emotionality and stoking the raging fires of partisanship and divisiveness? How can we learn and grow from this event without using it as a weapon to continue to bludgeon one another?

It is understandable that Trump’s foes are taking full advantage of this moment to trumpet their claims of the president’s emotional immaturity and unfitness for the office. It is equally understandable that Trump’s allies, both those who have been willing supporters as well as those reluctant associates, are squirming and distancing themselves from these statements. But while this “I told you so” moment may be satisfying for some and uncomfortable for others, its efficacy and productivity is questionable. There is little chance that it will lead to a change in the occupant of the oval office. So what can be done, and how should we, as mature adults, respond?

The first step is to assure that we are, indeed, reacting as mature adults. The natural, knee-jerk reaction is to respond with equal or greater force, to fight fire with fire, to resort to the same tactics that are being deployed against us. And let’s be clear that the president’s attack is not simply against the hosts of Morning Joe; it is an affront to all of us who strive for civil and respectful conduct and who expect more of ourselves and our elected officials. While we are understandably offended, this instinct to respond in kind must be resisted.

In a recent piece in the Wall Street Journal entitled “Rage is All the Rage, and It’s Dangerous,” Peggy Noonan bemoans the descent into impudence and childish tit-for-tat effrontery that has characterized our recent social discourse. She catalogs moments of brazenness and shocking disrespect by public figures which would have been unheard of only recently. “It’s no good, “ Noonan writes, “no excuse, to say Trump did it first, he lowered the tone, it’s his fault. Your response to his low character is to lower your own character? He talks bad so you do? You let him destabilize you like this? You are making a testimony to his power.”

In April, Alex Caton wrote an article in Politico entitled “Why Democrats Are Dropping More F-Bombs Than Ever.” Caton provides recent curse counts of politicians and explores the motives behind this profusion of profanity. Amongst the explanations suggested, “authenticity” and “toughness”are central. Trump, he explains, tapped into a desire in the public for this type of relatability and sincerity, and others have sought to adopt this style themselves.

But the cost to our cultural integrity and social dignity is precipitous. Tapping into people’s anger may have proven successful for the Trump campaign, but continuing to stoke that ire is good for no one. This reality was corroborated only weeks ago when shots rang out on the baseball diamond in DC. The shooting was a wake up call for many who recognized a need for deescalation in our social and political discourse. But Trump’s tweets yesterday indicate that the president himself has not internalized this message.

The reality is that we, as a populace, have elected a president who, regardless of his other pros and cons, does not understand the destructive potential of antagonistic speech. Oppositional conduct has earned him his position in life, and it is unlikely at this point that he will be convinced to change his stripes. But the rest of us can and should take this opportunity to coalesce around what we recognize as deleterious and improper.

The hidden blessing in this moment is the clarity with which we can see the fruitlessness and boorishness of invective and juvenile reactivity. Rather than sinking to the level that we commonly oppose, we must rally together to restore dignity and respect to our language and interaction. Rather than continuing to barrage each other with insults and accusations, we must seize this moment of clarity to admit the folly of this type of contentious discourse and revert to a more productive and collaborative style.

In sum, we have an opportunity now to unite around the cause of empathy and civility. Trump will continue to tweet, and he will continue to preside over the country. While we can all admit that his style is brusque and his emotional intelligence is lacking, some will continue to argue that he is unfit for office and others will continue to argue that he is precisely the brute force that we need to assure our economic stability and national security. Either way, we need to move forward together. We can and will disagree, but we must be able to do so without resorting to the type of ad hominem vitriol that we all recognize to be unseemly and unproductive.

The best response to insult is empathy. Let’s recommit ourselves to treating each other with compassion and recognizing that we will either move forward together or we will fail and fall apart.

******