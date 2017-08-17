Trump's Uncivil War: Abusing History and Protest

But of course. Donald Trump began his political ascendance championing the racist big lie of "birtherism" that Barack Obama, the first black president, wasn't really an American. So of course he equates violent white supremacists carrying swastikas and Confederate flags in Charlottesville with protesters against racism. It's his latest abuse of American history and the American right to protest. Which is why it's important to give him no possible satisfaction in counter protest, about which more in a few moments.

How many statues to General Erwin Rommel are there in Germany? Putting aside a small memorial at his gravesite, and a number of streets named after him, there don't seem to be any. Yet he was celebrated by Winston Churchill as a brilliant strategist and gentlemanly adversary and ordered by Hitler to commit suicide or have his family persecuted in the wake of his suspected involvement in the failed 1944 assassination plot against the Nazi dictator.

As such, Rommel has a much better record than Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general whose forces massacred surrendering blacks at the Battle of the Crater in 1864 and abducted free blacks during his forays in the North and made them slaves in the South after violating his oath as a U.S. Army officer and committing treason by leading the principal Confederate forces out to destroy the United States of America in the Civil War.

So why are there statues of Lee and Stonewall Jackson and other Confederate leaders all across the old Confederate states of the South and none of Rommel or other non-war criminals from the German Army of World War II?

Because Germany embraced its Reconstruction and was never out to indulge its "Lost Cause." Whereas the old Confederate states of the South, the essential bulwark of Donald Trump's electoral college victory, bitterly opposed their own Reconstruction, which simply affirmed the humanity of African Americans, after the Civil War, finally getting rid of it altogether as part of the deal to settle the hung presidential election of 1876.

They then brutally suppressed their black populations of recently freed slaves, stripping them not only of public office but also the right to vote in a racist apartheid system matched in its viciousness only by the late regime of South Africa. It took the civil rights movement of the 1960s to win back black rights promised and granted by the assassinated Abraham Lincoln and his abolitionist allies a century earlier.

The statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson that Trump whined about in his latest press conference and then called "beautiful" in an early morning tweet were principal parts of a concerted propaganda effort to recast the old Confederacy as a noble cause, a "Lost Cause," an elegant way of life stolen from the South by Yankee oppressors.

Lee and Jackson conveniently died before the true rise of the terrorist Ku Klux Klan, making them safer icons for the heavily romanticized 'Birth of A Nation'/'Gone With the Wind' mythology designed to obscure the fact that the American Civil War was all about the enslavement of human beings imported from Africa.

But let there be no doubt. Lee and Jackson, believing in the divine right of white supremacy that God, as Lee said, had ordained that black people must labor in servitude for the benefit of the superior white race, did everything they could to preserve the human abomination-as-"civilization" that was the true ante-bellum South.

Jackson also figures very heavily in the almost instantly spun up alternative history notion that the pivotal Battle of Gettysburg would have been won by the Confederacy had he not died a few months earlier. And that the Confederate States of America would have then won the war.

In reality, Jackson, who in any event made more mistakes than his hagiographers want to admit, would have been under Lee's command at Gettysburg. And it was Lee's bad decision-making that sealed the Confederates' fate. But military reality, which includes the superior generalship of the then still emerging Ulysses Grant and Northern industrial might, doesn't really matter to the neo-Confederate mythologizers whose efforts created a shadowy state-within-a-state of the old Confederacy.

The statuary devoted to the likes of Lee and Jackson, the waving of the Stars and Bars, indeed all the cultural panoply surrounding the invocation of a supposedly glorious civilization centered on the genteel plantation aristocracy of such thoroughly fictitious epics as 'Gone With the Wind' is the perfumed cover for a vicious system of black enslavement for white leisure and white profit. All of it founded on a thoroughly bogus ideology of racial superiority. Which naturally in this day and age is clung to by some of the least superior white people on this tired old planet.

What the Confederacy lost on the battlefields of the Civil War it sought to regain, at least in part, by ending post-Civil War Reconstruction through the political deal that resolved the hung presidential election of 1876 and by the subsequent imposition of the vicious "Jim Crow" apartheid system. Which included thousands of shockingly well-attended public lynchings of blacks who got out of line in the updated ancien regime.

Trump, of course, is thoroughly dishonest about not just the history -- he ludicrously conflates treasonous union destroyer Lee with founders George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, the latter of whom included a denunciation of slavery in his principal author's draft of the Declaration of Independence -- but also the protest. He deliberately distorts the facts about who caused the chaos and mayhem of Charlottesville, in a truly evil fashion conflating advocates of racism with its opponents.

What is Trump up to?

Well, as I've said many times, he is syndrome-as-strategy. Which is to say he tries to weaponize his twistoflex personality. Or, to put it another way, he tries to channel his explosively self-destructive impulses against his opponents.

I began warning about Trump as the coming thing in devolutionary American politics more than two years ago. I had just realized, to my horror, that I was dead wrong in my prediction that the Vietnam War chicken hawk draft-dodger had ruined himself by dissing the heroism of Vietnam War hero John McCain. My election eve column had the presidential election between Trump and the dysfunctional Hillary Clinton as a toss-up. He is, as I've said for a long time, an erratic megalomaniac with pronounced know-nothing and neo-fascist tendencies.

He's proved himself to be an "agent of chaos" in geopolitics, uncannily worsening crisis around the world. And he is stimulating massive discord in this country.

Though a new cold war with Russia, whose democratic reformers I tried to help in the 1990s, is a very bad idea, it's clear that the Kremlin not only interfered with the 2016 presidential election -- though perhaps not with the intention of actually swinging it -- but also has odd linkages to TrumpWorld. Trump is obviously deathly afraid of further exposure. His behavior and that of his close associates is simply too suspicious to believe otherwise.

Is the megalomaniacal Trump capable of trying to pull down the temple around him rather than be pried out of the Oval Office?

You bet.

In that regard, progressive protesters need to avoid giving him the slightest bit of ammunition for any state of emergency scenario.

Fascistic "alt-right" types succeeded last spring in trolling my alma mater UC Berkeley on the free speech issue. In the course of that, as I discussed in April, alt-right thugs rolled in from far out of town, just as they did in Charlottesville, and succeeded in provoking violent clashes with a relatively small group of black-clad, masked so-called anarchists who are all too familiar in San Francisco Bay Area lore.

Now they plan provocative rallies in San Francisco and Berkeley on August 26th and 27th. If these events occur -- the National Park Service suspiciously granted a permit for The Presidio -- there must be such a strong police presence that clashes cannot even begin. And arrests must take place at the first intimation of violence.

This is a dangerous time for America.