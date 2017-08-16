Trump's Utopia: A Collection of Poems

As we watched the acts of domestic terrorism unfold this past week under Trump’s America, I was inspired to publish my collection of seven poems as a means of political protest. While racism and inequality have always been alive and well, these poems specifically depict a world where Trump’s hate has become the norm, much like what we are seeing today. This is my way of standing in solidarity with those whose mere existence is being threatened and even blamed for the acts of white supremacy.
Please feel free to contact me and share any accounts of injustice you or someone you know have experienced at zarahn28@gmail.com.
Be an ally. Don’t normalize hate.
