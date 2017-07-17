Truth is, George Romero Found Zombies Dull. But Not Our Response to Zombies.

George Romero thought zombies were pretty boring.

But that made them ideal for the purposes of the film director whose 1968 cult classic Night of the Living Dead is properly regarded as the kickoff point for today’s Golden Age of the Zombie.

Youtube George Romero.

“The fact zombies as characters have no range is exactly what I like about them,” Romero said in a 2011 interview. “Because they become pure forces of destruction. They could be hurricanes or tornadoes. Instead they're zombies.”

Romero, who died Sunday from lung cancer at the age of 77, said he never saw Night of the Living Dead, or its multiple sequels, as stories about zombies.

“I used them in my own way,” he said, “to tell political stories that are more about humans than zombies.”

Case in point: Night of the Living Dead, in which an unsuspecting group of people find themselves trapped inside a Pennsylvania farmhouse by a herd of zombies.

To fans who watched it at cult movie theaters or as a second feature at drive-ins, it was good goofy fun, in the tradition of the low-budget horror films that had been splattering across movie screen since the 1950s.

Romero said it was fine to see it that way, as an entertaining way to pass an hour and a half and enjoy the great big wink that the film was giving its audience.

But it was also a metaphoric look at capitalism and how it could play out at a time when the country was making its way through considerable real-life turmoil.

“I didn’t even think of using zombies at first,” said Romero. “I wanted a tragic event that people reacted to stupidly. So I thought, well, what if the dead stopped being dead?

“My concern was the human condition, and how people would respond. The zombies were the trigger, not the focus.”

It’s a lesson, and an approach, that clearly stayed with the producers of zombie shows. Whole episodes of popular current zombie shows like The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead can go by with hardly a glimpse of a walker. It’s the living who often begin behaving monstrously.

Romero secured his own place in the horror world with Night of the Living Dead, and he saw himself as part of a cultural chain that extended well beyond zombies.

He cited the 1951 British film The Tales of Hoffmann as an inspiration, along with the dark 1962 cult classic Carnival of Souls.

Beyond that, he said, he owed a big debt to the EC horror comics of the early 1950s, the ones that were so good that EC was eventually driven out of the horror comic business by terrified moralists.

“I loved EC comics,” said Romero. “Fairy tales scared me, but Tales from the Crypt made me laugh. If only the people who banned them had known they saved me from a stilted life.”

When he eventually got into directing, his early work included an episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood that had no zombies at all.

When he struck out on his own, he scraped together $114,000 to make Night of the Living Dead. It grossed $30 million and gave Romero, at 28, a lifelong brand.

The same way others cited him as an influence, he nodded to many other writers in the horror genre, becoming friends with the likes of Stephen King and Frank Darabont, early showrunner of The Walking Dead.

“Steve and I shared a spaghetti lunch at Frank’s house,” Romero recalled. “We were joking about the sauce. You know, is it a little salty?”

He did not, however, think that everyone who makes horror shows understands horror shows. Or zombies.

“Everybody can make a movie” with today’s video technology, he said. “So there are a lot more zombie films. But so many of them are just about slicing a throat. There’s no purpose to it.”

Despite the popularity of The Walking Dead, Romero suggested that zombies won’t ever be a mainstream attraction. They’re more cult faves, albeit sometimes impressively large cults.

“The popularity of zombies has been mostly sustained by video games,” he said. “People love to find creative ways to destroy zombies, and video games let them do that.”