We’re addicted to stories of how people become successful, especially when strife and struggle has to be overcome. Some believe there’s a formula to follow. Others say it’s simply a luck of the draw. A winning flip of life’s coin. As a speaker and coach, I’ve found success to be a blend of 4 elements, formula, persistent action, “right characteristics” and a downright stubborn refusal to accept reality as it is. Instead these people focus on what reality could be. Forcing them to ignore truths that would stop others on their climb to the top.

Let’s direct our attention to the fourth element of success. A refusal to accept reality. The successful know facts don’t have to be your reality. Understand, I’m not talking careless risky reckless behavior. I am talking intentional (On Purpose) decisions and actions that align with getting to where you want to be.

Here are 2 truths Successful People Ignore:

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.

-Winston Churchill

Failure

The US Census Bureau has reported that 400,000 new businesses are started every year and 470,000 of them are dying. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 50% of all new businesses only survive 6 years or more. The same source also indicated that one-third survive for 10 years or more. These statistics may make most shy away from starting a business. However, history also tells us more than one Fortune 500 Company was started during recessions. Proving economic stability does not necessarily determine a business’s viability. The successful know this, and move ahead.

Just when I think I have learned the way to live, life changes.

-Hugh Prather

Flux

Life, business, markets and people are always fluctuating. Successful people know that nothing stays the same. Change is always on the horizon. They do what they do not because they can rely on the present climate, but because they can control the weather. They learn to commit and survive in situations where positive results are scarce. Take the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. He says that if you are not stubborn, you will give up on experiments too soon.