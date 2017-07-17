Try These 5 Upgrades for the Perfect Shaded Getaway

It’s time to throw open your doors and enjoy life alfresco. We’ve got 42 upgrade ideas for turning even the simplest patio, porch, or deck into an inviting open-air retreat

1. Choose Patio Pavers

Paver, pebble, concrete—the patio material matters. Here, landscape designer Kate Wiseman of Sage Outdoor Designs, in San Diego, California, chose formal square-cut bluestone to set off the patio from its woody environs.

Get bluestone pavers at stone yards for about $8 per square foot, uninstalled.

2. Dress Up Sitting Walls

Patterned blocks transform boring borders. Here, a sitting wall topped with bluestone was made with cast-concrete blocks styled after architectural cornice sections.

Find real facade fragments at salvage yards, starting at about $25 per piece.

3. Choose Easy-Care Furnishings

All-weather metal, wood, and wicker are the go-tos. A cast-aluminum set won’t rust and so requires less upkeep than look-alike painted cast iron.

We like Princeton Collection’s four chairs plus 43-inch round table, about $1,280; Signature Hardware.

4. Add Fences for Privacy

This panel fence by Prowell Woodworks Inc. has slats on top to secure seclusion but preserve the view.

A prefab version, such as the Western Red Cedar Checker Lattice Top fence kit, does the job for about $99 per 6-by- 6-foot panel; The Home Depot.

5. Add Decorative Accents

Station decorative accents, such as planters and fountains, in garden beds beyond the perimeter of a patio floor to make a small area feel larger.

Similar to shown: Low Grecian Urn, about $89; Ballard Designs; M-Series Sphere Fountain, about $225; Specialty Fountains