Trying to Find Your Old Self Post-Divorce? Don't Bother. She's Dead.

I think a lot of women struggle with their identity after divorce. At first, I didn’t think I had that issue. After all, I hadn’t morphed myself into a female version of my ex during our marriage. We had our own identities and interests. It was one of the good things about our marriage.

But when I changed back to my maiden name, I found myself wondering who Susan Guillory was these days. The last times I knew her, she was a 20something struggling to find a solid job. A flirty college co-ed. An achievement-driven high schooler who loved art.

But now, approaching 40, who was she?

I went looking for the answers in all the wrong places. Old journals (groan). Drunk texting my high school sweetheart (why didn’t anyone tell me that was a bad idea??). Sifting through old friends and memories on Facebook.

And yet, none of those sources left me satisfied.

It’s a New Day, Bitches

The truth is, you can’t go back to who you once were. Sure, there may be some vestiges left of your former self (thrift-store clothes and pigtails are mine), but in reality, there’s been an entire lifetime between your youth and the person you are now. A whole marriage. Maybe kids. And subsequent divorce.

In reality, I don’t think I want or need to be who I once was. Sure, I can take inspiration from that girl’s devil-may-care attitude and her youthful fashion sense (a friend pointed out my “designer” Band-aid in a photo from high school. No injury beneath. Sheer fashion. Yea.). But I’m much prouder of Susan Guillory 2.0. After all, she’s been to battle. Survived. Thrived. She’s writing here on mother#$@ing HuffPo. Version 1.0 wouldn’t believe it (nor would she know what a blog was. But I digress.) She’s proven stronger than her predecessor ever knew how to be.