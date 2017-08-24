TS Madison-"If You Can Help Bridge A Gap, Why Not Be A Part Of It"?

“Reinvention” is TS Madison’s middle name. From the screen to World Of Wonder, she continues to surprise us all. She is hitting Philadelphia on September 2nd for “Salute Philly” at ICandy at an event with proceeds that benefit the black and brown LGBTQ community. I spoke with TS Madison about coming to the City of Brotherly Love, how she feels the best way is to help bring community back together, and why she feels that going into a space to help fix it from the inside out is the best way to combat any kind of discrimination.

You’re coming to Philadelphia on September 2nd for Salute Philly at ICandy! Yes, Philly I’m coming! I’m so excited to be coming also. I actually came to Philly once before, but this will be by first time coming to see my family. I don’t call my supporters fans, I call and consider them “family”. This is the first time that I will be able to have a really awesome time with my family and I am very excited; it’s the City of Brotherly Love!

Right off the bat: A blogger seems to be giving you a great deal of problems about coming to Philadelphia, specifically your reasons for coming. What do you have to say about it? Okay now, I want you to get ready, because I have something to say about my visit. We are living in a time where “fake is the new real”. I like dealing with someone or people who are going to keep it real and I like to see things that are real. When someone shows you who they are, believe them-like Maya Angelou says. That being said, we don’t have to speculate on how the individual at the club felt about a certain situation; now we know. The mask has been pulled back. We can now go in with the opportunity to fix a situation, to try to change a mindset, or try to rectify a problem. We do not have to guess any more, we know now what we have to do.

I worked with the promoter before, specifically on the largest black pride in Las Vegas, and he has booked me before. When I was approached for the event, I was excited to do it. They came back to tell me exactly what happened, and I was unsure as to how it would be. They broke it down for me and I took some time to talk to my manager about it. I had to piece everything together in my head; I had to first put together that the incident had actually occurred. Then I had to piece together that this event and working with these these guys is a huge way to bridge the gap between racism and racial quality. We have to go inside; we’re not going to fix anything standing outside. We have to fix the problem from the inside. I thought it would work well if we stuck to the plan on how everything would go, and it’s going to. It’s a night for Black and Brown people that is being thrown by Black and Brown people. Proceeds are going to be tunneled back to LGBTQ Black and Brown people. I said asked myself “why not”? If I can go in an bridge the gap, why not be a part of that?

When did you first hear that you were getting pushback from about coming to Philly? Well when my Philly fans started to hear that “Mother was on the way”, I started to get some backlash. I called my manager and was concerned as to whether or not I should do the event. He let me know very simply that this was an opportunity for me to use my face, my voice and my name to, like Congresswoman Maxine Waters, said “Reclaim Her Time”! We have to actually go in and reclaim the power. In the situation and the n-word was given power. We have to go in and snatch that power back. Take back the power, take back the money and funnel the money back into our own people. We can show these individuals that when people put out how they may feel, it’s a new day now. We will walk in their proudly and snatch back that power and they will watch us take that energy and turn it into a good situation. You won'’t get anything done standing on the outside of the building-you have to go in.

Some people are very vocal on the fact that they would not attend this event and feel that it is a horrible idea for you to do so. What do you say to those people? They are not going to want to be a part of that kind of change. They want to be a part of a change, but not that kind specifically. They don’t want to walk in and fix it, they want to be on the outside and making more and more problems. Let’s be clear-I found out that there are no clubs in Philadelphia for the LGBT community that are owned by people of color. What do we do? You know what we do?-we go in and we take back the power. That’s what we do and it’s the only thing we can do.

You are not just one thing in the world of entertainment. You are a social media star, a WOW Presents star with “Lemme Pick You Up” and recently appeared on Tru Tv. You are exactly the kind of person who would move a conversation that needs to occur in a very positive direction. Yes, I was so excited to do that. And speaking of heteronormative, that company is owned by straight people. I am able to go in there, go into the infrastructure and tell them that I don’t care if you accept me, I want you to respect me. It’s not about you to accept me or change your views or values; I am telling you to respect it and move out of my way. The world is big enough for all of us to live in it, just respect it. There are a lot of things I see that I may not agree with, but this may be someone else’s life choice or someone else’s decision. This may be just be them doing what they need to do for themselves. If you’re not hurting anyone else, I accept it.

Like RuPaul and Laverne Cox before you, you have taken the kind of people who used to be non-mainstream and now taken them mainstream. I mean, with your show “Let Me Pick You Up” on World Of Wonder.com you are a sensation! That’s right! You know why I am this way? I have a very extensive background. I am not in that space anymore in life, but that is where I was. People don’t want to respect that I have moved forward. They don’t want to respect or accept that I have moved forward, but you have to.

I am one of the largest examples of not knowing what tomorrow holds. If we sit here and say we won’t go to a certain club any longer, eventually there won’t be any clubs for people to go to period! If we say we won’t go in and at least try to fix the situation , how are we going to have something to give to our LGBTQ youth from an African American perspective?

What inspires T.S. Madison? Growth. Growth inspires me. My mind used to be in a certain place. Ten years ago I never thought i would be on the phone with someone like you and someone would be telling me that my life had been an inspiration and that my life was a real story-I was just trying to live. It shows me that through growth, you are able to change someone else’s life. Through living and experience, you are able to affect everyone else around you by just doing you. Or you trying to fulfill some of the goals, dreams and aspirations that you have. I have taken a lot of lashes, let me tell you. I am taking one right now with people making tons of videos about me, saying I am a sell out, things like that. While you’re doing all that talking on the outside, how are you going to start charging the situation from the inside? While you’re doing all this talking, tell me how you are going to go in and help these people give back to this community? When are you going to do that?!