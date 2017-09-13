Tucker Carlson Caught Spreading Racism and Fake News On Facebook

Did you know their are basically just two rules you have to follow in order to start a Facebook group? The first is that the group’s name can’t be abusive and the second is the group name can’t violate someone’s rights.

That’s it.

What this means is that you could start a Facebook group and say, call it: “Tucker Carlson Fox News”, and fill it with racist, hateful members who trade ‘Obama is a Muslim’ memes, even if you are NOT actually Tucker Carlson.

Turns out, there are at least 12 “Tucker Carlson Fox News” groups, the most popular has 200,000 plus members. And while the name and picture would lead you to believe that Tucker Carlson either runs, or is involved with, or endorses this group, the fact is that it is run by a Florida horse trainer who last week posted the confederate flag on his timeline just to offend ignorant people and believes that blacks should take an intelligence test before they are allowed to vote.

