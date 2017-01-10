Tuesday's Morning Email: 6 GOP Senators Want To Slow Down The Obamacare Repeal Process

6 GOP SENATORS CALLED FOR A SLOWING DOWN OF OBAMACARE REPEAL UNTIL THERE’S A REPLACEMENT And three more have since voiced their support. Only three defections are needed to stop the repeal in Congress. [Jonathan Cohn, Laura Barron-Lopez and Ryan Grim, HuffPost]

CLEMSON MANAGED TO BEAT ALABAMA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP The Tigers scored a touchdown with one second left to make it 35-31. Listen to the game-winning drive being called on nine different networks, unless you’re an Alabama fan like us. Then just repeat Roll Tide over and over again and remind yourself that Nick Saban will stew on this for eternity. [Travis Waldron, HuffPost]

THE OFFICE OF GOVERNMENT ETHICS MAY NOT BE GUTTED But there’s now a new rule that allows House members to hide records. Which, yes, does seem to defeat the purpose of it all. [Mary Papenfuss, HuffPost]

SPEAKING OF ETHICS... “Four of the nine Trump nominees scheduled for hearings this week still haven’t disclosed key financial information to the Office of Government Ethics.” [Christina Wilkie and Paul Blumenthal, HuffPost]

THOUGHTS ON YAHOO’S NAME CHANGE TO ALTABA? At least, that’s the plan once the sale to Verizon goes through. [Michael McLaughlin, HuffPost]

DONALD TRUMP TO NAME SON-IN-LAW SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE PRESIDENT Jared Kushner is expected to work closely with incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon. [Christina Wilkie, HuffPost]

BERNIE SANDERS: I WON’T RULE OUT A 2020 RUN He’s already feeling the bern. And he’s not the only one. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also appears to be signaling he’s gearing up for a run. [Alana Horowitz Satlin, HuffPost]

THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE THAT CAN SPOT GENETIC ISSUES “Face2Gene takes advantage of the fact that so many genetic conditions have a tell-tale ‘face’ ― a unique constellation of features that can provide clues to a potential diagnosis.” [Wired]