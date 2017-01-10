Tuesday's Morning Email: 6 GOP Senators Want To Slow Down The Obamacare Repeal Process

TOP STORIES
6 GOP SENATORS CALLED FOR A SLOWING DOWN OF OBAMACARE REPEAL UNTIL THERE’S A REPLACEMENT And three more have since voiced their support. Only three defections are needed to stop the repeal in Congress. [Jonathan Cohn, Laura Barron-Lopez and Ryan Grim, HuffPost]
CLEMSON MANAGED TO BEAT ALABAMA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP The Tigers scored a touchdown with one second left to make it 35-31. Listen to the game-winning drive being called on nine different networks, unless you’re an Alabama fan like us. Then just repeat Roll Tide over and over again and remind yourself that Nick Saban will stew on this for eternity. [Travis Waldron, HuffPost]
THE OFFICE OF GOVERNMENT ETHICS MAY NOT BE GUTTED But there’s now a new rule that allows House members to hide records. Which, yes, does seem to defeat the purpose of it all. [Mary Papenfuss, HuffPost]
SPEAKING OF ETHICS... “Four of the nine Trump nominees scheduled for hearings this week still haven’t disclosed key financial information to the Office of Government Ethics.” [Christina Wilkie and Paul Blumenthal, HuffPost]
THOUGHTS ON YAHOO’S NAME CHANGE TO ALTABA? At least, that’s the plan once the sale to Verizon goes through. [Michael McLaughlin, HuffPost]
DONALD TRUMP TO NAME SON-IN-LAW SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE PRESIDENT Jared Kushner is expected to work closely with incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon. [Christina Wilkie, HuffPost]
BERNIE SANDERS: I WON’T RULE OUT A 2020 RUN He’s already feeling the bern. And he’s not the only one. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also appears to be signaling he’s gearing up for a run. [Alana Horowitz Satlin, HuffPost]
THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE THAT CAN SPOT GENETIC ISSUES “Face2Gene takes advantage of the fact that so many genetic conditions have a tell-tale ‘face’ ― a unique constellation of features that can provide clues to a potential diagnosis.” [Wired]
WHAT’S BREWING
NEW LIFE GOAL: BE COOL ENOUGH TO HAVE A HEAD OF STATE IN YOUR WEDDING President Barack Obama was a groomsman in longtime aide Marvin Nicholson’s wedding, proving that Nicholson just set the wedding party bar pretty darn high. The photos are officially adorable. [HuffPost]
MORE GOLDEN GLOBES AFTERMATH People are still talking about Meryl Streep’s big moment, which resulted in a spike in donations to this group. Jenna Bush Hager has apologized for her “Hidden Fences” flub. The awards show’s viewership was up, with an estimated 20 million people tuning in. Emma Stone had a hilarious response when asked about what she was wearing, while Tom Hiddleston has apologized for his odd acceptance speech. Here’s how the Oscars race has changed since Sunday, and here are our favorite moments of the whole shebang,in gifs. [HuffPost]
BECAUSE YOU NOW HAVE A FULL YEAR OF VACATION DAYS TO USE Check out these top travel sites and apps ― a beach is only a few clicks away from this Siberian-esque winter misery. [HuffPost]
INTRODUCING: THE SCOPE “We’ve created a new platform, The Scope, with the express purpose of looking at the day’s news through the prism of health. ... You’ll find reporting, data analysis, personal essay and visual storytelling on everything from the opioid epidemic to the frontiers of neuroscience.” [HuffPost]
YOUR LEGOS JUST BECAME A LOT MORE... ALIVE With this boost kit, you can turn them into robots. Anyone getting some “Transformers” vibes right now? [Wired]
THIS SENTENCE WAS THE MOST DEPRESSING THING WE READ MONDAY Start saving. “If average annual stock market returns fall by two percentage points over the next couple of decades, a 25-year-old saving for retirement would need to more than double how much she is saving to make up the shortfall, according to an analysis by the Employee Benefit Research Institute.” [WaPo]
BEFORE YOU GO
~ A score of Jewish centers in the Eastern U.S. faced false bomb threatsMonday.
~ This woman was caught “diabolically” framing her husband’s ex-girlfriend for a rape fantasy.
~ Are you surprised Prince hoarded gold bars?
~ Don’t fret, some things never change in Hollywood. It appears Brad Pitt is as popular as ever.
~ Meet the guy arrested for changing the Hollywood sign to “Hollyweed.”
~ The man who was fired for attending his son’s birth now has a wealth of job offers.
~ Channing Tatum decided to share an Insta of his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, napping naked.
~ This Neil Patrick Harris and James Corden Broadway riff-off is everything.
~ Take a look at the future of wireless charging.
~ You may be able to see the next star explosion.
~ St. Jude heart devices are getting cyber security updates, because that’s not an alarming headline straight out of “Homeland” for you.
~ Check out these 27 nonfiction books by women to put on your must reads list this year.
~ The iPhone turned 10 yesterday. Yes, you should feel ancient.
