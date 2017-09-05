Tuesday's Morning Email: Dreamers Await DACA's Fate

TOP STORIES
JEFF SESSIONS TO ANNOUNCE THE FATE OF DACA The attorney general is expected to announce President Donald Trump’s decision to shutter the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after a six-month delay. Dreamers held a candlelit vigil outside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s house Monday night to appeal for the couple’s help in saving the program. And here’s footage of Trump defending the program in 2011. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
NORTH KOREA REPORTEDLY MOVING INTERCONTINENTAL MISSILE Toward the country’s west coast. And Trump’s latest threat to cut off trade with any country that does business with North Korea could have “apocalyptic” consequences. [HuffPost]
HURRICANE IRMA STRENGTHENS INTO A CATEGORY 4 STORM And is headed toward the Caribbean and Florida. [Reuters]
ASSESSING THE TOLL OF HURRICANE HARVEY HAS JUST BEGUN Take a look at the damage in Houston on a flight with the Coast Guard. For some, domestic violence shelters are a last resort ― Harvey took that too. And this pilot rescued more people during Harvey than the rest of his career combined. [HuffPost]
THE HOUSE WILL VOTE THIS WEEK ON THE FIRST HARVEY AID PACKAGE Potentially at stake? Raising the U.S. debt ceiling and averting a government shutdown. [HuffPost]
HISTORICALLY LARGE BRUSHFIRE BURNS LOS ANGELES The blaze has scorched over 7,000 acres of land so far. [HuffPost]
LISA MURKOWSKI IS ACTING LIKE THE INDEPENDENT ALASKANS ALWAYS WANTED “Is there a new maverick in town?” [HuffPost]
IN A GLIMMER OF HAPPY NEWS AMIDST THE MAYHEM Congrats to Kate Middleton and Prince William on the announcement they’re expecting child number 3. [HuffPost]
YOU CAN READ THE LETTER BARACK OBAMA LEFT FOR TRUMP “American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.” [HuffPost]
THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS WAS JUST SOLD FOR $1 Tronc, which owns the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, took over the paper’s operational and pension liabilities. [HuffPost]
TAYLOR SWIFT WENT AND DROPPED ANOTHER SINGLE Are you ”...Ready For It?” Also, the superstar had a bit of a rough weekend when she was booed at her friend’s wedding, but managed to give quite the bridesmaid’s toast nonetheless. [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE SILICON VALLEY DIET OF FASTING FOR DAYS AT A TIME No thank you. [The Guardian]
THIS MAY HAVE BEEN THE WORST LABOR DAY AT THE BOX OFFICE In nearly 20 years, but here are the movies we’re looking forward to this fall. [HuffPost]
Here’s how Elon Musk believes World War III will begin.
A Burning Man attendee died after running into the flames.
This aspiring pastor accused of killing his wife is blaming it on cough syrup.
About that supervolcano in Yellowstone that could cause a “nuclear winter” ...
In its final edition, this Cambodian newspaper led with the story “Descent Into Outright Dictatorship” after being forced to close “amid a crackdown on critics of Prime Minister Hun Sen.”
A cop allegedly shot an Ohio news photographer after mistaking his camera and tripod for a weapon.
Rescuing these kids on dialysis during Harvey was “mission impossible.” Meeting them was mission adorable.
Lady Gaga may have canceled her concert, but she sent her fans free pizza as an apology.
Lil Wayne has been hospitalized in Chicago after suffering multiple seizures over the weekend.
The books you need to add to your fall reading lists.
Of course George and Amal Clooney slayed their first red carpet since the birth of their twins.
Yes, people pay thousands of dollars to be verified on Instagram.
If you haven’t watched the UCLA record comeback led by quarterback Josh Rosen, you don’t believe in miracles.
Twitter has already called it for Serena Williams’ baby girl.
Speaking of, she and Michelle Obama pulled off a fantastic birthday surprise for Beyonce.
Angelina Jolie confirmed what we all know: Being single is not always a party.
