Tuesday's Morning Email: Dreamers Await DACA's Fate

JEFF SESSIONS TO ANNOUNCE THE FATE OF DACA The attorney general is expected to announce President Donald Trump's decision to shutter the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after a six-month delay. Dreamers held a candlelit vigil outside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's house Monday night to appeal for the couple's help in saving the program. And here's footage of Trump defending the program in 2011. [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA REPORTEDLY MOVING INTERCONTINENTAL MISSILE Toward the country’s west coast. And Trump’s latest threat to cut off trade with any country that does business with North Korea could have “apocalyptic” consequences. [HuffPost]

HURRICANE IRMA STRENGTHENS INTO A CATEGORY 4 STORM And is headed toward the Caribbean and Florida. [Reuters]

ASSESSING THE TOLL OF HURRICANE HARVEY HAS JUST BEGUN Take a look at the damage in Houston on a flight with the Coast Guard. For some, domestic violence shelters are a last resort ― Harvey took that too. And this pilot rescued more people during Harvey than the rest of his career combined. [HuffPost]

THE HOUSE WILL VOTE THIS WEEK ON THE FIRST HARVEY AID PACKAGE Potentially at stake? Raising the U.S. debt ceiling and averting a government shutdown. [HuffPost]

HISTORICALLY LARGE BRUSHFIRE BURNS LOS ANGELES The blaze has scorched over 7,000 acres of land so far. [HuffPost]

LISA MURKOWSKI IS ACTING LIKE THE INDEPENDENT ALASKANS ALWAYS WANTED “Is there a new maverick in town?” [HuffPost]