Tuesday's Morning Email: Email To Trump Jr. Spoke Of Russian Plot To Aid Father's Campaign

EMAIL TO TRUMP JR. SPOKE OF RUSSIAN PLOT TO AID FATHER’S CAMPAIGN “Donald Trump Jr. was told in an email that a meeting to obtain information damaging to presidential rival Hillary Clinton was connected to intelligence gathered by the Russian government to help elect his father, according to a report published in The New York Times on Monday.” Trump Jr. has hired a criminal defense attorney for the Russia probes. And here’s how the Miss Universe pageant is involved. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
U.S. MILITARY PLANE CRASH LEAVES 16 DEAD IN MISSISSIPPI The crash involved a U.S. Marines KC-130 Hercules transport aircraft. [Reuters]
CONSUMERS MAY SOON BE ABLE TO SUE FINANCIAL FIRMS FOR ABUSIVE PRACTICES “The action, by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, would deal a serious blow to banks and other financial firms, freeing consumers to band together in class-action lawsuits that could cost the institutions billions of dollars.” [NYT]
U.S. SOLDIER CHARGED WITH ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO SUPPORT ISIS Ikaika Erik Kang is accused of “attempting to provide material support to Islamic State extremists, including a drone aircraft and combat training instructions.” [Reuters]
AS FIRES RAGE IN CALIFORNIA The U.S. Forest Service faces a potential $300 million
YEMEN’S CHOLERA OUTBREAK HAS SNOWBALLED TO 300,000 CASES It’s growing at a staggering rate of 7,000 cases a day. [HuffPost]
HOLD UP, WAIT A MINUTE A lawsuit has prompted the Trump Voter Fraud Commission to tell states to hold off on sending in voter data. [HuffPost]
WHY IT MATTERS TUBERCULOSIS MADE THE G-20 LEADERSHIP DECLARATION “We get almost 2 million deaths, 11 million cases a year in a disease that we can diagnose, treat and cure. The world needs to be outraged more than it is.” [HuffPost]
THAT TIME A HIGH SCHOOLER CALLED GENERAL JAMES MATTIS’ LEAKED NUMBER And landed the interview of a lifetime. [HuffPost]
THERE IS ALREADY A CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE FOR DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON’S 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RUN We are just waiting for Trump to tweet about it. [HuffPost]
WE NEED THIS TEENAGER’S LUCK She won the lottery ― twice ― in one week for a total of $655,555. [HuffPost]
A FRIENDLY REMINDER OF WHY YOU SHOULDN’T PEE IN THE POOL As you create an actual chemical irritant for you and everyone else. [HuffPost]
